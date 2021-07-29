5Ws+1H: Lower summer utility bills require efficient AC units

With the dog days of summer still in full swing, homeowners can take simple steps to keep their houses cool and their energy bills relatively low.
While an AC unit might work summer after summer, it can lose its efficiency if it’s not serviced regularly.
“It’s real important that everybody, if they have a central air conditioner, they need to have it looked at once a year, at least, just to maintain it,” said Chris French, of Comfort Heating and Air. “It’s no different than getting the tires or oil changed on your car.”
Outdoor units need to be washed out, as summer lawn mowing and weed eating can blow grass into the unit, French said.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, nearly half of a summer energy bill goes to cooling the home. But those looking to save a buck don’t have to sacrifice comfort.
Operating a thermostat efficiently is key to saving energy. Keeping the house warmer than normal when homeowners are away is one step, which today’s programmable thermostats make it easier to take. During the summer, the OSU Extension Office recommends bumping the temperature up to 78 degrees, and when the family is away to set it a little higher.
French said for every 2 degrees the thermostat is turned up during the hottest summer months, it can save homeowners 15 percent on their utility bills.
It’s important people avoid setting their thermostats to a colder setting than they normally would when first turning on the air conditioner, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Doing so won’t cool a home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.
Using ceiling fans can help save energy and keep the home cool.
“Every fan has a summertime/wintertime switch,” French said. “In the summertime, you’re supposed to switch the fan to where it draws air up from the floor. Thermodynamics tells us hot air rises and cold air falls, so we want to bring that air off the ground and raise it back up.”
A dirty air filter will block airflow and make it harder for the AC unit to do its job. French said his company often gets called to a house where the only fix needed was a new filter.
“We recommend a filter change every 30 days,” he said. “A lot of people try to do every three months or six months. It might cost you a few extra dollars for a filter every month, but ultimately you’re saving money by running that system clean.”
Using window covers will help keep sunlight out of the home. Blinds and drapes are effective at reducing summer heat, and should be used on windows that receive direct sunlight. The DOE recommends the use of window films to help block against solar heat gain and protect against ultraviolet exposure. These can be helpful for those who don’t want to cover up the view from their window.
Summer is one of the best times to fire up the grill. By cooking outdoors instead of using a stovetop or oven, chefs will keep their kitchens cooler. Using vents in the kitchen and bathroom can help remove heat and humidity from the home, too.
“Refrain from cooking meals inside,” French said. “It’s hard for the AC to overcome that when the oven is on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.