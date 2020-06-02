5Ws+1H: Process for voter registration straightforward, but Friday's the deadline

By Grant D. Crawford
gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
With the statewide primary election nearing, only a few days are left for registering to vote - and the process is fairly straightforward.
On June 30, Oklahomans will decide which candidates will move on to this year's general elections. There are races for congressional offices, state House and Senate offices, as well as Cherokee County offices. Friday, June 5, is the last day to register.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said registration applications are available at election board, 914 S. College Ave.; the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.; and the Cherokee County Tag Agency, 25 Plaza South St. Applications can also be downloaded online at ok.gov/elections, or the CCEB can mail residents an application. Rozell said those who mail in their registrations must have them postmarked by Friday, June 5.
The application is only one page long, so it shouldn't take long to fill out. According to the election board, everyone who submits an application for registration will receive a response comprised of either an identification card with the voter's precint number and polling location, or a letter that explains the reason the application was not approved.
Due to the coronavirus, some changes have been made in how voters may cast absentee ballots. But first, they must apply for one.
"They have until the Wednesday before the election to apply for them," said Rozell.
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online.
"When they fill that out, it comes straight here to the election board," said Rozell. "Most days, if it's before our mail has run, then it goes out that day. If not, it goes out the next day.
Rozell added that if a person asks for an absentee ballot application to be mailed, as soon as the election board receives the application back, it will send out the ballot itself. The CCEB must receive all absentee ballots by election day.
After recent changes by the Oklahoma Legislature, those who turn in absentee ballots now have the option to either have their ballots notarized, or they can send it in with a copy of their state or federal ID, or a copy of their voter ID card. The polling place for Precinct 3 in Cherokee has changed from Go Ye Village to Southside Baptist Church, 300 Parker St. in Tahlequah.
For those who plan to vote in person, the CCEB will have social distancing rules in place to allow voters to stand 6 feet apart. Precinct officials will have protective equipment, and hand sanitizer will be available. Those who arrive to vote in person are urged to bring their own pens. Precincts and the election board could limit the number of those allowed in at one time, but that has not yet been determined.
For information, visit ok.gov/election, or call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.