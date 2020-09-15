5Ws+1H: Quick tricks to improve 'bad catitudes'

While pet owners find them cute and quirky, cats can also be destructive, leaving unwanted packages outside of the litter box and damaging furniture along the way.
Although it was once a common routine to declaw cats, animal experts and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals strongly oppose the practice. In 2019, New York became the first state to outlaw the procedure, which can lead to health issues later in life – including infection – and is not a pleasant experience for the feline.
“The cat’s claws are kind of their first line of defense, just in case anything ever happens,” said Connor Claggett, assistant manager at PetSense in Tahlequah. “It’s very painful for them. It’s kind of the equivalent if I cut off your finger at the top knuckle. The way they do it is not just like clipping them.”
There are plenty of ways to discourage a cat’s bad behavior without resorting to declawing. One option is just to give the cat alternative options if it is scratching on the furniture. Scratching posts can do the trick, but they do come in a variety of styles, so owners might have to go through a few posts until they find the ones their cats like.
“If cats are getting into things you don’t want them to get into, there are products like pheromone sprays that you can spray on furniture,” said Claggett. “That keeps them away, and if you keep doing that for a while, it practically becomes learned behavior, so they just stop doing it and you don’t have to spray it anymore.”
Other techniques cat owners could try include placing double-sided sticky tape on areas of furniture or carpet where the cat would stand to scratch. Plastic, sandpaper, or vinyl carpet runner could also be used on those areas. Water spray bottles will thwart a cat’s bad habits.
“Also, they don’t like loud noises,” said Claggett. “So an old-school thing is putting pennies in a water bottle, or can, and shaking it up. Cats react to that pretty well.”
Humans want all members of the family who reside in the home to do their business in the appropriate place, and that includes cats. While many cats have instinct to use their litter boxes, or have already picked up on its usage from their mothers, some felines might need to be pointed in the right direction. Owners should place their kittens in their litter boxes to get them familiar with their lavatories. Claggett suggests switching up the litter if a cat doesn’t take to the box it has.
“It’s kind of gross, but if you can get a sample of their stool from the previous box and throw it in the new one, they’ll get that smell like they’ve gone their before and go there again,” said Claggett. “You want the litter box clean. If it gets too full, they don’t like that and they don’t want to step in it, so they’ll start going other places. Cats have attitudes, so they’ll straight up do that and go pee on the couch.”
