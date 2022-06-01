5Ws+1H: Realtor advises how to best prepare for a yard sale

The start of summer sets off the yard sale season, and this weekend, Tahlequah residents will have a chance to peruse the city for deals. Victoria Shier, realtor at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, is putting on Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale 2022, which will run from June 3-4.
Shier said that the tradition has run a couple of years and was started by another realtor, Suzanne Myers, who passed the responsibility onto her a few years ago.
"I am gathering people to bring the community together and get out for the day to have yard sales and support each other," said Shier.
Information about the event is found on the Facebook page, Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale 2022, June 3-4, and pinned at the top of the page is a Google Drive link where folks can sign up to appear on this year's map.
Registration is free, but sellers must sign up before Thursday morning on June 2. Shier will compile the map, and post it on the Facebook page by Thursday night.
"It gets everyone out and about talking to each other and supporting each other. It's important to create connections," she said.
Shier offered a few tips on how to best effectively prepare for the yard sale. First, it is important for sellers to clean their houses and decide what is important to keep, and what they can get rid of. The process may take a couple of days, so it is important for sellers to work on it immediately to prepare for the Friday sale.
Participants should also clear other events from their calendars to ensure that they have adequate time to sell in front of their lawns. They also need to gather supplies, such as change, price tags, chairs, tables, and racks.
It is also a good idea to start labeling items early. Sellers can look online for comparable prices. To be effective, it isn't a bad idea to sell below what online sellers are asking.
"Get all your materials ready the night before: extra change, markers, notepads, price stickers, and signs," said Shier.
She also recommends making yard sale signs.
"Make signs. Make them big, bright, and make them funny," said Shier.
It isn't a bad idea to offer other items, such as water, lemonade, or a baked item. Free water can entice people into making a purchase.
Sellers can also start advertising items on the Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale 2022 Facebook page.
For information, call or text Shier at 918-316-9209.
