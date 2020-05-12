After millions of Americans were asked to work remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it showed the importance of having a strong internet connection and Wi-Fi signal at home.
Thanks to advancements in technology, every few years, new routers deliver more bang for their buck. In recent years, mesh routers have allowed residential wireless-internet users to optimize their home Wi-Fi.
Adrien Nong, owner of Start and former IT freelancer, said a mesh router is the simplest solution to boosting Wi-Fi. It is similar to what he uses in his shop, but designed for the home.
"Tech is pretty straightforward; generally speaking, upgrading to something better is the simplest and best solution," said Nong. "You can get devices that act as 'wireless bridges' that will basically do something similar to what a mesh router does, but they're never 100 percent effective."
Two of the most common reasons someone might be having trouble with a Wi-Fi connection are home construction, or there was never anything wrong with the Wi-FI and "their internet is what isn't great," said Nong. A standard home setup typically has a modem, or gateway, which Nong said is a gateway into the World Wide Web.
"Then they have a router, which is a device designed to manage the traffic on their network," he said. "Home routers have a component called an access point that is usually only built-in for residential stuff. A mesh router is actually a router and access point that is designed to work with - usually included - satellite access points. So what it does is there is the base station, the router that wirelessly communicates with the satellite stations, which will also repeat the network."
It can be frustrating to have a strong Wi-Fi signal in one room, but not in the next. Mesh routers can address dead zones people might experience by broadcasting Wi-Fi from multiple access points. Nong said it can increase latency, but 99.9 percent of people wouldn't notice.
"Certainly if you're just browsing or streaming, you'd never know," he said. "If you were doing something like hardcore, competitive gaming or stock trading, you might notice it."
Some places are also better than others for placement of routers. For instance, metal objects and appliances can disrupt a Wi-Fi signal. Refrigerators and home cordless phones that emit electromagnetic waves can interfere with the signal. Water and glass also block Wi-Fi.
"The denser the substance, the less signal it gets," said Nong. "Wi-Fi travels similarly to sound. So a cinderblock construction will totally mess with it, where the standard sheetrock home won't see much interference."
Also, the higher someone places their networking devices, the more effective they can be. Nong recommends people with two-story homes place their devices on the second story.
In the past, people could boost their Wi-Fi by purchasing new antennas, but Nong said today's routers typically are not designed with replaceable antennas. Those who do have routers with replaceable antennas could see a boost in their signals, but not as much as they think, because the same power is still being pushed to the antennas.
"You can usually think of stuff like electricity and internet connections like water," he said. "A bigger shower head will sort of spread the water around more, but it won't necessarily be more water. A stronger antenna can broadcast more, but only if the antennas you had did not use all of the power to begin with."
Those who are not as tech-savvy might be quick to purchase a home router that is cheap, or use one provided by they internet service provider.
However, Nong said both options aren't great for those who want a strong signal, because most entry-level routers are designed for small, studio apartments, and routers from service providers usually consist of a monthly fee that exceeds the cost of buying one after a year or so.
However, people do not likely need to buy the most expensive routers, either.
"Top-of-the line routers are a waste of money for most people," said Nong. "The signal doesn't get much stronger - if at all - after you hit the mid-tier routers. They have higher bandwidth, but it's generally 10 times that of a home connection, so useless."
