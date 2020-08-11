5Ws+1H: Sugar water, a little color attract hummingbirds

Gardeners and homeowners will want to deter certain birds, while other feathered friends make for good guests to be observed and appreciated.
Diving and weaving through gardens at a high speed, they might look like a blur when flying, but hummingbirds' bright colors are a pleasant sight for those who catch them hovering above flower or feeder. They can also be beneficial for the environment.
"They're definitely pretty to look at, but they are pollinators," said Angelina Stancampiano, naturalist at Sequoyah State Park's Three Forks Nature Center. "They are pollinating your plants, as well as everyone else's plants. So what they are doing is getting nectar for their own food benefits, and in the process, they're being covered in pollen that they've been taking to the next plant and cross-pollinating. So they're helping your garden."
Hummingbirds are migratory creatures. They spend the winter months in Central America or Mexico, and around springtime, they start making their way north into the U.S. Around this time of year, the birds begin making their way south, but those that nest north of Oklahoma will make stops in Green Country while on their journey. Stancampiano said the birds come in waves.
"There are what you call 'scout birds' that will be at the beginning of migration, so you might see a big rush of birds, and then it dies off," she said. "You think it's over, but then a lot of times, there's a second and sometimes third wave. So don't give up hope if they have slowed down for a few days. Right now is general start of migration for a lot of birds, but it depends on the species."
Okies can give hummingbirds a place to stay and recoup before continuing on to their final destination. People can attract them with various plants, flowers, and feeders. Rose of Sharon, zinnias, and trumpet vines are favorites among the pollinators. Stancampiano said while thistle can get a bad rap, as many consider it to be an invasive species, it can also attract hummingbirds.
"You want vegetation that produces nectar for them, but you also want some vegetation they can perch in, like big shrubs or small trees - things with little limbs they can go and hide in between feeding," she said.
Feeders will also attract hummingbirds looking for a good meal. Whether store-bought or homemade, feeders should have some red on them, as the color attracts the hummingbirds. Stancampiano said it's important that people don't use red dye in the nectar mixture, as the chemical can be harmful to the birds.
The common recipe for nectar is one part real sugar to four parts hot water. The mixture should be shaken or mixed until the sugar dissolves. Stancampiano recommends boiling the water. Once it has reached room temperature, it can be placed in the feeder, which should be changed daily in the summer, as mold can begin to collect from the heat. Bird watchers might want to place them in a kitchen window or in some shade near a water source.
"You want to have a good water source for them, as well," said Stancampiano. "Have a bird bath, and that's something you change out regularly with the heat this time of year. So don't just think of a food source. Think also of an area for them to rest, since they're on this big migration, and an area for them to get water."
