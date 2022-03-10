5Ws+1H: Time for a bit of spring cleaning

Most people don’t typically enjoy cleaning up their house, but the satisfaction of a clean living space can make it all worth it.
March has arrived and it’s almost spring, making it a good time for people to start thinking about the cleaning they can do around their home in the coming weeks. Just by taking a few minute to look around the house, families can quickly see where they need to get started. The most noticeable are the items without a home, left out to be tripped over or stepped on: clutter.
“Make sure we have the clutter out of our homes, especially if people are elderly,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension. “For people who are more likely to fall, it’s important to have those trip hazards out of the way. As we get older, it’s just something to consider – getting rid of the clutter we don’t need in the house.”
Once the clutter is removed from a home, people can start looking deeper to find places that need tidying up. Kitchens often have greasy areas where bacteria likes to grow. Those nooks and crannies in between the stove and counters are likely due for a cleaning. The counters can then be wiped off, before homeowners start looking into their cabinets.
Shelves will have dust built up on them. Take out the pots, pans, Tupperware, food and other items. Winn said to make sure they’re clean and take the time to organize them after the shelves are dusted and wiped. It’s recommended that people put their new food in the back of the cupboard and their old in the front, otherwise that box of noodles might never get used.
People should take a look at some of the things they don’t normally think to clean. Coffeemakers will slow down from excessive use, and can acquire mold if used infrequently. Vinegar can be run through the machine to eliminate deposits holding up a fresh cup of joe. For carafes with hard stains, it’s suggested that a powdered dishwasher detergent be used in the pot, and run the machine with plain water. After an hour, it can be poured out. The pot will need to be rinsed thoroughly afterward.
“To go along with spring cleaning, it’s a good idea to do a home maintenance check,” Winn said. “Check the smoke detectors, the screens on your window and things like that.”
Ovens, microwaves, dishwashers and refrigerators all likely need some scrubbing, as well.
When cleaning this spring, residents can go green by reducing household chemical and contaminants. Homemade cleaning products usually cost less than commercial or over-the-counter cleaners. Both homemade and natural-based commercial products can be used as alternatives to their more toxic counterparts.
Winn offered some preventive cleaning advice, such as wiping up spills immediately, vacuuming weekly, pouring boiling water down drains weekly to reduce buildup, and using a doormat to reduce dirt tracked in the house. Grease should never be poured down the drain.
