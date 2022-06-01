Many parents are still figuring out activities that they can do with their children this summer. To fill in the gaps in their art education, Heather Cromwell, owner of The Craft Addict, recommends that they take their hand in art.
She recommends kids to try out wall hangings, which are easy-to-do and require few materials. Cromwell sold wall hanging kits over Easter, which were popular, and she is going to be selling summer-themed kits starting on June 9. However, kits are not needed as materials can be purchased at different locations, including Walmart, online, or at other hobby stores like Michaels or Hobby Lobby.
Hanging wall decorations are also popular because they do not clutter up the table, as they can hang on a wall for kids to see and remember the experience.
“It is all made out of wood. It is cut. They paint it and put it all together. It is a simple project because they don't have to cut anything. They can still paint it and put it together,” said Cromwell. “They seem to really enjoy it.”
She said that these kinds of projects allow a space for kids to be creative.
“They can choose their own colors and decide where they want things to be. They learn how to space things out so they look correct. We’ll have some projects like this in the new store,” said Cromwell.
The Craft Addict, starting June 9, will open a space on 330 N. Muskogee Ave. where Tiger Sports Cards & Collectibles used to be located. The space will operate as a studio where folks can do art.
“I like this project best for kids right now because it is fun and easy, and it doesn’t take four hours to do. They can get messy, and then you just clean it up,” she said.
To make this style of wall hanging, crafters must first pick up a kit. To personalize it, they can paint it with any kind of crafter’s paint. The kit will come with a wall hanging, and pieces of wood to glue on.
Once all desired items are dry after being painted, they will then take the wood decorations and glue them on the wood board. For Easter, she made an Easter truck with Peeps sitting in it.
“Be creative. If they want the peeps in a funny place, that is fine. I tell the kids to start out in the middle and work out, and they catch on pretty easily,” she said.
Once the wall hanging is complete, she recommends gluing ribbon or string in the back so it will hang on the wall.
“Parents may need to help. Just hot glue it in the back. We usually put a piece or ribbon on the back to help it stay on,” she said.
Popular summer designs include popsicles, “Hello Summer,” flip flop and waves, Fourth of July, the beach, and animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.