5Ws+1H: What It’s About: Blue-green algae and its effects

While summertime brings on days at the lake, blue-green algae also appears.
BGA can be found during other seasons, but is mainly thought of as a summer issue, said Oklahoma State University Associate Professor of Integrative Biology Andy Dzialowski.
Blue-green algae, rather than being actual algae, is cyanobacteria, which is a type of bacteria found in lakes, reservoirs, and ponds that can photosynthesize. Dzialowski said some of the bacteria might not be toxic, but others are.
Dzialowski said the official way to identify the bacteria is by scientists studying it through a microscope or testing the toxicity. He said since these methods require expertise and are expensive to do, just being aware of potential BGA is an alternative.
“If anything looks suspicious – or, the less scientific word for it, 'gross' – then I would stay away from it,” said Dzialowski.
Dzialowski said people are starting to become more aware of blue-green algae because of its impact on pets and families.
Mild cases of BGA exposure can cause people to have mild skin irritation and some eye irritation, he said. Severe effects from exposure can result in vomiting, diarrhea, and respiratory issues. The health impacts humans can have from BGA are found to be the same for some of the more vulnerable – pets and livestock.
Animals, especially dogs, are more susceptible to being affected by BGA, due to their being more likely to ingest the water from activities, such as, drinking the water, licking it off of themselves, and playing in it.
According to the TravelOK website, dizziness, lip numbness, and tingling in the fingers and toes can happen to humans if exposed to nerve toxins. For pets that are exposed to neurotoxin poisoning, respiratory issues, weakness, staggering, convulsions, and death can occur.
For those who come in contact with BGA, Dzialowski said they need to get out of the water, wash themselves off, and contact a doctor.
He said BGA blooms show up around shores and shallow areas, so avoiding these areas is important. To identify if BGA could be in the area the Grand River Dam Authority said it can look like thick pea soup or reddish-green, brownish, bluish, or green paint. When washing up on the shore, it can create a thick mat. Dzialowski said some people describe it as looking like green grease on top of the water.
Dzialowski said biologists have noticed a type of formula that goes into creating a BGA bloom. The factors of hot weather, calm or stagnant water, and nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, is what can create BGA. Being able to know exactly if and where it will form is less easy to do because of outlying factors, such as wind or algae-eating predators.
Dzialowski said there isn’t a gauge on whether BGA is getting worse because of the lack and difficulty of monitoring lakes.
Since blooms can form and dissipate within the same day, or just simply move to a different part of the water, which makes it hard for scientists to monitor the blooms. Other factors, such as expenses and having enough expertise, also play into the problem, he said.
“The thought is that they are increasing in variety and severity, … but, honestly, we need to do a better job at studying it and getting some long-term data,” said Dzialowski.
If blue-green algae is found, reports can be made to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at 1-800-522-0206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.