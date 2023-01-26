5Ws+1H: What It's About: 3D printing can be create multiple designs, objects

As 3D printing has become a popular hobby or occupation for some, others are still learning the basics.
Melissa Harris, a Tahlequah High School teacher, said her classes use 3D printing, mainly for coding.
She described 3D printing as feeding a plastic material into a machine where a hot iron, or extruder, melts the plastic and lays thin layers of the substance on top of one another to create certain designs and structures.
"I guess an example would maybe be like a layered cake where you just build layers and layers and layers, and eventually, you get a really tall cake, so it's kind of that same mechanism," said Harris.
While plastic can be used to create designs, Harris said there are other ways to 3D print, such as using a resin printer. Designs can vary depending on a person's skill level and the machine used.
Some items that can be made, depending on what kind of printer is used, include small figurines, keychains, motorcycles, hobby airplanes, remote control vehicles, and in some cases, concrete multiroom homes.
According to Hairusalem Technology's website, the U.S. 3D Printer Manufacturing industry's market size has grown an average of 13.9% each year from 2017-'23.
Harris said popularity with 3D printing is due to the accessibility, price, and advancements of the activity over the past few years. The price for the printer itself is also not as expensive as some might think; some can be found for $250.
Websites, such as Thingiverse, have made the activity more accessible, as it allows for designers to use certain designs for free. Printing in 3D has also become more user-friendly because, Harris said, some software doesn't have to include difficult calculations.
"I think that's kind of made it more accessible to everyone because you don't have to have all of those skills of 3D designing," said Harris. "You can just plug and go if you want to use someone else's design."
A common mistake Harris often sees users make is underestimating how long it will take to complete a project and what all goes into creating a design.
Height normally determines how long it will take to complete the process. Harris said if someone were to make a wide print that is larger than a tall design, it will take a shorter amount of time to complete.
"We may want to make one of those characters from their favorite game, and then they realize that is hours upon hours of development and design and critiquing and getting things correct, so sometimes they scrap that and go with the keychain," said Harris.
