5Ws+1H: What It's About: 5G networks improve speed, access

This holiday season, new phones will be one of many gifts received, and the vast expansion of 5G networks will allow customers to achieve faster speeds and receive access in more remote locations.
While 4G remained the most widely used of mobile wireless systems, companies are expanding their networks, or already have, to provide customers with 5G service. It’s the new generation of high-speed data service, aiming to offer more access and create more space for networks.
Arron Manship, from Metro by T-Mobile in Tahlequah, said 5G comes in three different frequencies: low, mid and high band.
“The high-frequency range is the one everyone is all excited about it, because it’s the one that gives you crazy fast speed, but it’s also really limited,” he said. “You basically have to be line of sight with the receiver, and even those are only in like big cities, like Boston, Atlanta, New York and places like that.”
However, people in rural locations can benefit from a 5G device. It gives people a longer range to connect to low-band towers, and those whose carriers operate on a mid-band frequency will notice more reliability.
“The low range is mostly to help people in remote areas get service that is similar to 4G connection speeds that in places before would have either not had services available at all, or maybe really poor service,” said Manship. “So 5G is just as much about alleviating those issues as it is about increasing speeds overall.”
During peak usage hours, people might notice their phones are having a difficult time opening web pages or downloading apps. 5G will allow more customers to join a network and prevent congestion.
“So it will help with that, just because it will reduce some strain on the network,” said Manship.
5G network infrastructure varies, though, depending on the carrier. So people might want to speak with their service provider before rushing to purchase the new technology. However, 5G is expected to eventually dominate cellphone communication standards.
For some carriers, 5G service will likely come with an extra monthly fee. Some companies with unlimited data plans that include 5G service could charge anywhere from an extra $10 to $50. Manship said T-Mobile’s 5G service won’t cost customers more, though.
“The only difference in price is going to be the cost of your device itself, and that’s only because it’s a new technology and is only really being pushed out on phones that are closer to the higher end,” he said.
