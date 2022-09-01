5Ws+1H: What It's About: A hairy situation: Extensions help clients achieve look they want

Hair extensions can be used for people who want their hair to be longer, fuller, or a different color. And usually, the hair is real.
"A lot of times, the color you are wanting to achieve can be done with extensions," said Wild Roots Salon owner Cassie Rodkey. "A lot of people want their ends to be more blonde or they want more blonde throughout their hair. Adding extensions can do that without doing color."
Rodkey said her salon mainly does hand-tied hair extensions, where a beaded weft is sewn into the customer's hair.
According to Anushka Spa, Salon, and Cosmedical Centre, a hair weft is a group of hair strands sewn onto a thin cloth strip ready to be used.
Other types of hair extensions can be used by other hair stylists, but they can cause breakage to occur, said Rodkey.
"You're not applying any type of product to your hair; you're just sewing in the extension," said Rodkey.
Some of the different applications include fusion extensions and tape-in hair extensions. The fusion application uses an adhesive like glue to attach the hair, while the latter attaches the extension using tape.
Upkeep for the fusion and tape-in hair extensions include having to use a special type of shampoo and conditioner.
While hand-tied extensions do not have to use a certain type of product, a professional brand is highly recommended. Rodkey said this is because extensions need sulfate-free products to prevent the hair and extensions from breaking down.
She said to start with, a customer has to go into a salon for a consultation to see what is needed. After the consultation, the hair is then ordered and tailored to the customer.
For hand-tied hair extensions, Rodkey said multiple wefts will be sewed into one row.
The quantity of rows applied depends on whether the client is going for thickness or length, as thickness normally only needs one row and both length and volume together will use two to three rows.
For fusion and tape-in extensions, patrons have to wait to wash their hair, while hand-tied hair extensions do not require a time period.
Hand-tied extensions can last around six to eight weeks, and then an appointment has to be made for a "move up," wherein a stylist will move the hair extension back up to the scalp to make sure no slipping or matting takes place.
Rodkey said extensions are treated like the customer's natural hair.
"If you get tangled and stuff like that, and you are not taking care of them properly, it damages the weft of your hair," said Rodkey. "The hair you buy can be used up to a year, but if you don't take care of it right, it's not going to last that long; then the expense goes up even more because they have to buy new hair."
Rodkey said some people tend to think the extensions will cause their hair to be heavy or uncomfortable, but most people who receive them report they don't feel them after the initial appointment.
Depending on the stylist, price ranges for the initial appointment for hair extensions can start at $150 per row, with the actual hair starting at $300 and even possibly working its way up to $900.
"The price is worth it. Most people are hesitant because of the price, but if you want a certain type of look, most of the time the only way to achieve that is with extensions," said Rodkey.
