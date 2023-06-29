Despite their name, air plants need sufficient watering and care to thrive.
Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Office, said air plants are a part of the tillandsia genus and are normally found in tropical and subtropical environments.
This species grows on other plants, such as trees, but instead of being parasites and robbing the host of nutrients, air plants often use them for structural purposes.
Varying from most plants, these epiphytic plants do not need to be placed in soil to thrive, as they gain a lot of nutrients from the air. While soil is not needed for these plants, Parolini said water is a must-have and should be added with care.
Depending on how much light the plant receives, Parolini said this can be a major factor on knowing when to water.
“You water them differently than a house plant because house plants are in soil and they are in pots, and you can water them that way,” said Parolini. “[Air plants] I don’t recommend misting, [because] it just doesn’t provide enough moisture.”
Parolini said misting can be a difficult way to water air plants, but caregivers should instead completely submerge the item in water for 30-60 minutes. Gardeners should check to make sure there is no water left where the plant and leaves join to ensure no rotting takes place. Parolini said this can be done by placing the plant upside-down for 30 minutes to three hours.
Air plants, like most plants, will also need some added nutrients from time to time. Parolini said a water soluble fertilizer can be added at every third or fourth watering.
After an air plant begins to flower, Parolini said, they produce “pups,” or product offsets, which form into smaller air plantd. Parolini said there is a wide range of air plant species that vary in looks, textures, colors, and sizes, with most being on the smaller side.
When figuring out what kind or how much light the plants need, Parolini said people need to think about where air plants originally come from and try to mimic a similar environment.
“If you think about it, they came from a tropic area, where they have that natural indirect really bright light,” said Parolini. “They had bright light but indirect because the leaves are kind of covering it. I think simulating that kind of environment within your home would be a good way to [help the plant] because we’re taking them from where they naturally live.”
Parolini said air plants can be placed outside as long as they are not put in direct light or in an area with a constant breeze to ensure it does not dry out. Harsh hot or cold weather should also deter people from growing the plan outside.
