As spring turns to summer, some locals are dusting off their editions of “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” to learn the best time to plant their vegetables; however, ag experts stress that this shouldn’t be their only source.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said these books are produced yearly and mainly offer readers a chance to get a glimpse of the future on certain topics.
A farmer’s almanac, Winn said, can be a part of someone’s decision-making process at times, but it should not be a their only source of information.
“With [Oklahoma State University] we provide research-based information, and I’m not saying the almanac is not [research-based] because they actually use astrology and [other factors]. I would say it’s best to be used for predictions. I wouldn’t use it as the go-to [source],” said Winn.
Almanacs provide information on various topics that are accompanied with predictions, including anything from the weather and home remedies to the best time for planting vegetables or getting married.
While today’s almanac publishes information on crops and other subjects, in the past Winn said one of the book’s main purposes was to help its namesake: Farmers.
“It was definitely published for farmers to help them know when to plant crops and when the last frost would be and that kind of thing,” said Winn.
According to its preface, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” was first established in 1792 by Robert B. Thomas. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” is also considered to be the oldest continuously published periodical in North America.
Winn said there are different versions of this publication, including “The Old Farmer’s Almanac,” “The Old Farmer’s Almanac for Kids,” and “Harris’ Farmer’s Almanac.” Depending on the almanac, the book’s predictions will use long-range weather data, solar forecasts, and historical data to predict what each season’s weather will bring.
Each almanac features different topics, some focusing more on recipes, planting, animals, or astrology.
“It’s just kind of interesting to read through,” said Winn. “You might catch a good recipe.”
Winn said the almanac is often bought by older adults, as it was a way to find information for various issues all in one place before the internet surfaced.
“It was something to help them back in the day when there wasn’t like research-based information from universities to go by or there wasn’t a lot of information out there,” said Winn. “This was one source that they could go to for different kinds of things because it has the natural remedies, it has when to plant, it has all those different things, so I think it was something [older adults] used a lot more of in the past.”
