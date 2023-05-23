Audiobooks have begun to gain popularity over the past few years as people’s lives have gotten busier and busier.
Cherokee Lowe, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager, said audiobooks are used by people while they commute to work, and as they do chores, work on the computer, exercise, garden, etc.
Lowe said the library has audiobooks for adults and children, with commuters being the main audience.
“Truck drivers, people who work in Tulsa, Siloam Springs, or wherever, drive, so they use [audiobooks] because they don’t cost any money,” said Lowe.
Audiobooks can range from lasting six to 24 hours, depending on how long the actual book is.
Lowe said a library card is needed to check out audiobooks, while streaming platforms, like Hoopla and Libby, can be used to find certain books.
While there is not a certain genre people are gravitating toward, Lowe said many will pick an audiobook by the narrator.
Lowe said the narrator and the way the book is read is completely up to the listener.
“In my experience, that has been a thing that makes or breaks an audiobook – the reader,” said Lowe. “I started reading one and it was a nonfiction about murders, and the narrator was smiling as she was reading. I could hear it in her voice, and I never finished the book because it was just so off-putting, so if you get a bad narrator, it makes them not popular.”
Adults or children who struggle with reading due to a learning disability will often get the actual book and read along as the audiobook plays. Those who have a harder time reading print books because of deteriorating eyesight may move to reading books with larger print, or they will turn to audiobooks instead.
Lowe said they do not have as many audiobooks as they do print books in the library, but there are far more audiobooks available now on all platforms than in the past, and their popularity is growing.
The number of physical audiobooks may start to dwindle at places such as the library because fewer cars these days have CD players.
And with streaming services taking over the market, the library is not buying as many audiobooks.
“We still do add to our collection because they do still get used, but I would say within the next five years, we will no longer purchase them and it will just be e-versions of audiobooks,” said Lowe.
Those wanting to start listening to audiobooks should just start with their favorite authors.
“My favorites are the ones actually read by the author,” said Lowe. “I feel like you really get that personal connection by getting to hear their voice and their tone and just the way they describe things. It just feels so much more personal.”
