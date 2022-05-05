5Ws+1H: What It's About: Authentic Mexican food cooked differently than 'American' Mexican food

Mexican food lovers around Tahlequah visited different venues to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican regional holiday that has sparked conversation about the authenticity of certain Mexican traditions, including food.
Favorite foods found in Mexican restaurants, but not in Mexico, include margaritas, shredded cheese and sour cream tacos, nachos, chili, ground beef, crispy tacos, taco salad, burritos, and chimichangas, or anything made with ground beef.
According to Aaron Valle, owner of El Vaquero, a great Mexican food tradition is rooted in traditional methods of cooking.
“In terms of food here, people like a lot of cheese,” said Valle.
In Mexico, cotija cheese is popular in moderation, but it isn’t common to find food, such as enchiladas, swimming in sour cream and cheese.
“In Mexico, there, every state has different ways of doing things, and we try to do our stuff,” said Valle.
Valle’s family comes from Querétaro, so the food he makes is influenced by that part of the country.
In Mexico, the most popular meal includes tacos, which are made from corn tortillas and meat, often topped with cilantro, lime, and hot sauce. Popular meat choices include asada, or steak; pastor, or marinated pork; barbacoa, or shredded beef; pollo, chicken; carnitas, pork; chicharro, pork rind; chorizo, pork sausage; tripa, gut; and lengua, tongue.
Even though El Vaquero doesn’t serve ground beef, that doesn’t stop patrons from asking for it.
“They always ask for ground beef. We have steak and shredded beef. We just go and write a ticket for steak, and they never complain,” said Valle.
Fish is also popular in Mexican cuisine. Fried fish or shrimp can be eaten in tacos, or fish can be served whole.
For holidays, it isn’t uncommon for Mexicans to eat birria tacos, which are made out of short ribs, cumin, chili powder, bouillon, peppers, and more. The meat roasts for 12 hours, and the juices are incorporated back into the meat.
For those who want to know the difference between Tex-Mex, or American-style Mexican food and authentic Mexican food, Valle recommends buying both, and making the comparison.
“Just order the same entree as you’d get at the other restaurant, and you can tell the difference. It’s not that it is different food; it’s just cooked differently,” said Valle.
