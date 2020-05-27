5Ws+1H: What It's About: Bamboo, river cane have many benefits

The bamboo family remains a mystery to many, as some varieties are sure to stay once they are put in the ground. And the location of others - like river cane - are still being mapped out by area residents.
When Wendell Cochran bought his home in the 1980s, he found a fellow Tahlequah resident who had a patch of bamboo and asked for some roots so he could start a patch in his own yard. That bamboo has survived ever since.
"So I begged him for a start and dug up some roots, and started that way," said Cochran. "I didn't think it was going to take off like it did. He warned me that it will wander around, and sure enough, it did."
Eventually, Cochran's bamboo spread into his neighbor's yard. Every spring, he went to cut it down so it wouldn't take over the yard, until new neighbors moved in and told him to leave it be.
"They said, 'Oh, just leave it alone. I like it,'" he said. "So I left it alone and now we have this huge patch of bamboo the whole size of the fence."
As long as the roots are not disturbed, bamboo will grow back even if it is cut down. One year, Cochran decided he was tired of the bamboo and tried to do something about it.
"So I whacked it all down, dug it up, and I threw some roots out in a pile of rock out by the back alley," he said. "The following year, I got a little shoot that came up off of one of the roots that didn't get frozen out or die. And I now have a huge patch on the northwest corner of my property. Kids come by and they try to break it off. Well, you can't break bamboo."
Bamboo has a high strength-to-weight ratio, making it a good source for building materials. It can be used to construct scaffolding, bridges, houses, buildings and more. There are other benefits.
Roger Cain, a river cane expert who is working with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians to map the location of river cane in Oklahoma, said most people don't realize it's a member of the bamboo family.
"There's river cane, hill cane, and then there's switch cane," said Cain. "They're all in the bamboo family, but those three are indigenous to North America."
Depending on how old it is, river cane can be anywhere from 3 inches to 20 feet tall. Cain said if people wanted to, they could try planting river cane in their backyard. He said river cane seeds can be difficult to come by, although in recent years, he's "been lucky" to find some.
"River cane seeds are like unicorns," he said. "If you don't have seeds, you can just dig up the roots and transplant that way."
Some people have labeled bamboo - and by affiliation, river cane - as invasive. However, many people consider it a misunderstood plant, and cite the benefits of having a healthy population of bamboo.
"Anytime you say 'bamboo,' everybody starts saying, 'That's invasive, it's going to take over stuff and is terrible,' but bamboo puts out more oxygen per size than wood forests," said Cain. "That's the reason there's a big push for bamboo. Bamboo makes oxygen year-round, whereas deciduous trees only make oxygen during the summertime."
Bamboo can produce 30 percent more oxygen into the atmosphere than an equivalent mass of trees.
"And then the indigenous river cane bamboo cleans our water ways and filters the stuff going into it.," said Cain. "They've already done research on the indigenous river cane bamboo, where it stops 80 percent of the nitrogen and phosphorus runoff."
Cain has been working with the UKB on a grant-funded project to educate people and preserve river cane ecosystems through mapping. When he finishes mapping river cane in Northeast Oklahoma, he hopes to take the project national and map canebrake across the country.
"The forest service, they have no idea what's out there," said Cain. "They just want to know where it is, where it's located. I have some students, too, who once we mapped here in Northeast Oklahoma with Cherokee Nation, they took the data and they started extrapolating to see where river cane may be growing on the river here."
Get involved
Cain said people could learn more about his project with the UKB by visiting the UKB River Cane Monitoring Initiative Facebook page, where they could also share any locations in there area where they think river cane might be to help map it out.
