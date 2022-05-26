5Ws+1H: What It's About: Band director urges students to keep music chops in shape in summer

Tahlequah High School band is coming off a strong year after capping off the season winning the visual ensemble state champion at the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Contest and receiving perfect scores on the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association 6A State Marching Contest.
To stay in peak performance shape, THS Band Director Josh Allen recommends that students contact their band directors so they can set up a summer learning plan.
“With a growing band program, we are excited about next year,” said Allen. “Our marching show is titled ‘Rebel’ and will feature the music of Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, Stravinsky, Ginstera, and Metallica. There is so much potential with our organization and we look forward to seeing what we make of it.”
He recommended enrolling in band camp, and he offered two options – including one in Weatherford, about an hour west of Oklahoma City. Southwestern Oklahoma State University Department of Music holds band camp from July 10-15. Students will be able to learn from band directors from throughout Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. They will be housed in student dormitories, and SWOSU students will serve as counselors, supervised by adult deans and assistant deans.
Students must be in grades 6-12 to attend band camp. Paper applications must be postmarked by July 5.
SWOSU also hosts camps for choral, solo voice, marimba, string, and middle school band. SWOSU offers a limited number of scholarships for band students. The deadline to apply is June 3, and results will be announced by June 10. For band and scholarship information, visit For more information, visit swosucamps.com.
Registration for band camp at the University of Arkansas is now open. The Senior High Band Camp runs from July 17-22, and Junior High band Camp from July 10-15. The camps will provide specialists in all band instruments and six hours of instruction per day. Students will be able to attend planned supervised recreational activities throughout camp, both on and off-site. For information, visit https://smc.uark.edu/.
“Playing a musical instrument is a lot like body-building in many ways. Muscles are involved that need to stay active and developing,” said Allen.
He explained that when students don't practice, their muscles go into atrophy, and they will spend a significant amount of time trying to get back to the level they had reached when they went on break.
“Consistency is the key. Even playing 15 minutes per day will make all of the difference. We want students to have a fun summer, but a little music every day will keep them moving forward,” said Allen.
