5W's+1H: What It's About: Bats helpful to humans, environment; boxes can provide shelter

Bats aren't just among the trappings of Halloween; they can improve human health, and help control the pest population.
"They help control a lot of the pest population. Mosquitoes are one [pest they eat], and that is true for some of them, but not all of them," said Elizabeth Burba, Northeastern State University assistant professor of freshwater science.
By controlling the insect population, they also take out pests with diseases harmful to humans and animals, such as the West Nile virus.
Burba said Northeastern Oklahoma has about 12 species of bats, with several documented in Cherokee County.
She said four of these bats are considered endangered, including the Gray bat, Northern Long-eared bat, Indiana bat, and Ozark Big-eared bat. The Northern Long-eared bat, which is confirmed to be found in Cherokee County, is technically considered to be a threatened species, but will be reclassified as endangered at the end of this year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Burba said each species faces different threats, but as a whole, they deal with a fungal infection called white nose syndrome, which has killed entire cave systems after being introduced. The infection causes the animal's muzzle, wings, and ears to itch and become infected. If bats contract it during hibernation, the infection can disturb them to where they come out of hibernation and starve to death by using up their energy reserve.
The infection is often transferred through clustering together, which allows spores to pass from one bat to the next, but they can also be transferred from cave to cave on the shoes of spelunkers.
Burba said other factors playing into bat endangerment are cave disturbances from people exploring caves, bats flying into wind turbines, and habitat loss. Depending on the species, some bats roost in trees, so if they are being cut down, the bat will lose its roosting site. The Gray bat, another confirmed Cherokee County species, forages over water, so water quality issues can affect the bat's health and progression.
Burba said bat boxes are great to have for the species, but where they are placed and how they are constructed is important. She said bat boxes need small openings for roosting, and those who make them must remember it can get too hot in some areas.
She said an issue with the boxes is that wasps tend to build nests in them, causing bats to abandon the space.
If a bat is found outside during the day, roosting on the side of a building or a tree, Burba said it needs to be left alone, as the heat could be driving them out of their roosting sites. If a bats see to be injured or sick, individuals should not touch it, but should call the local animal control officer or game warden.
A common misconception about the animals is that they all carry diseases, but Burba said most of the population is healthy, with only a small percentage carrying diseases.
"People think of them as flying mice, and they are actually long-living animals that can live for 20 years," said Burba.
Learn more
For more information on bats and bat boxes, go to https://www.batcon.org/.
