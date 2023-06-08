Whether for exercise or enjoyment, certain safety precautions will always be needed for bike rides.
Paceline Cyclery owner David Rogers said there are several steps bike riders can take before hitting the pavement and as they enjoy the activity. Rogers said cyclists should ride with traffic instead of against it, which is a common misconception with younger children.
“A lot of times, people have a tendency to jump up on the sidewalk, and legitimately, you’re not supposed to ride a bicycle on the sidewalk,” said Rogers. “You’re supposed to ride in traffic and along with traffic, not against traffic.”
When people are riding in the downtown area of Tahlequah, Rogers said, they should be aware of others opening car doors. Rogers said bikes should not roll through stop signs, especially when children are involved, and instead make a complete stop before proceeding.
If someone is wanting to steer clear of cars while enjoying their bike ride, Rogers suggested the use of a bike path. Pathways such as these should be treated like a car lane. For example, bike riders should stay on the right side of the path to ensure room for both parties. Pedestrians always have the right of way, so Rogers said cyclists are supposed to slow down or stop and allow the person to walk by.
Not all safety takes place when someone is taking off down a road or trail, as it can start with basic equipment and accessories. Rogers said a headlight and taillight is recommended to be attached to a person’s bike to help those in vehicles see them. There is no specific shoe for bike safety that Rogers recommends, but they should not be opened-toed.
Wearing a helmet is also critical, especially when a person is just beginning to bike or going out on rough terrain.
“A lot of times people will say, ‘Oh, I’m just beginning.’ Well, that’s the best time to be wearing one, not somebody that’s been riding for years and years and has the handling skills,” said Rogers.
While helmets from a bike shop may cost more, Rogers said they have more certifications to offer more protection from larger impacts. After putting a helmet on, Rogers said, the straps should be adjusted to allow about two fingers to fit comfortably between the strap and a person’s chin.
Wearing a helmet, gloves and extra protection is often needed for those who engage in mountain and trail biking. Wearing gloves is also an option to possibly enhance safety, as the gloves can prevent sweaty hands from making the handlebars slick or by preventing a person’s hands from getting injured during a crash.
“If you go down, then you’ve got something between the asphalt and your hands,” said Rogers. “It’s kind of just like a leather jacket for a motorcyclist.”
