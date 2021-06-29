5Ws+1H: What It's About: Books help locals pass road trip time

After the excitement of going on vacation starts to wear off, long road trips or flights can become tiresome, but the Tahlequah Public Library has a few recommendations to help travelers pass the time.
Jane Adams, of the Tahlequah Public Library, looks for books that aren’t too dense or difficult to get through when she goes on a trip.
“I like to bring thrillers and suspense books, because they’re fast-moving and usually they’re not too long of a book,” she said. “They’re at most 400 pages. I also like to take historical fiction, because I like to read about people who lived in a different time and place, and novels just seem to accomplish that in ways nonfiction books just can’t.”
“City of the Lost,” by Kelley Armstrong, follows a homicide detective by the name of Casey who decides to drop off the grid with a friend of hers, and the two escape to a hidden community in the wilderness of Yukon, where she helps solve crimes. It’s the first of a series of books recommended by Adams, who said the series takes place in a town called Rockton.
“They take place in the middle of nowhere, really, in Yukon, where these people have hacked out this settlement out of the wilderness. It kind of serves as a safe haven or hiding place for people who are on the run and don’t want to be found by anybody,” Adams said. “Some of these people are running away from abusive relationships, some of them because maybe they’ve committed some kind of crime, and everybody who wants to go to Rockton has to apply to get in and be vetted, and some of the rich people pay out a lot of money to be able to hide out there.”
Adams said she’s read the first few of the six-part series from author Armstrong, adding that she recently decided to start the series over so she could listen to the audio versions.
Another recommendation is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele Richardson, a historical fiction novel set in the 1930s in Troublesome Creek, Kentucky. It follows a woman who works as a pack-horse librarian as part of Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration program, which was designed to provide work for women and promote literacy.
The main character and pack-horse librarian, Cussy Mary, is also one of the Blue People of Kentucky. Adams said she had never heard of the Blue People, so she ended up doing a little research and finding out more about them.
“These were people who had blue-tinted skin due to inheriting recessive genes passed down to them from a couple who got married in 1820,” Adams said. “Due to the limited gene pool at the time in that area, there just weren’t a lot of people, so they ended up passing the trait to their descendants, and in Troublesome Creek area in that part of Kentucky, the blue people were fairly widespread in the area. So they had the blue-tinted skin and it caused a lot of prejudice against them.”
Adams said the book has stuck with her, and she’d like to someday visit Troublesome Creek, Kentucky.
“To me, it’s a good book if it makes me want to go see the setting for myself,” she said.
“The Sun Down Motel,” by Simone St. James, is another suggestion from Adams.
It’s part mystery, part thriller, and part ghost story, she said. The story is told in two view points: from the point of view of Vivian, a young woman on her way to New York to pursue an acting career who disappears at the motel; and another young woman, Carly, who is actually Vivian’s niece and who is on a quest to find out what happened to her aunt 35 years ago.
“Both women can tell there’s something really strange about the motel and the town itself,” said Adams. “Carly wants to find out what is going on, so she ends up getting a night clerk job at the Sun Down Motel, just like her aunt Vivian did, and things start happening in this town. I’m not very far into this book, but I really do like it. I like the characters and it is creepy and mysterious.”
