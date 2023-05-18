For years, Botox has been a common option to make wrinkles disappear, but some people have other uses for the injection.
Dr. Molly Tebow, owner of Tahlequah Family Vision, said Botox is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment used to make moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, or frown lines to temporarily look better.
Botox has been approved for administration since 1989. Besides being used for cosmetic purposes, the treatment can help with pain-related issues, such as migraines and facial spasms.
“It works by targeting the muscles that repeatedly contract from frowning, squinting, smiling, [and] raising the eyebrows,” said Tebow.
According to Medline Plus, an online health information resource, injections results come from the medicine’s weakening or paralyzing some muscles or blocking specific nerves. The drug is created from a toxin produced by the bacteriam Clostidium boulinum, which is the same toxin that causes botulism or life-threatening food poisoning.
Tebow said one of the biggest upsides to the treatment is that it seems to improve clients’ self-confidence after the lines are gone.
The treatment is not done on a one-time basis. Tebow said Botox is done by selecting to administer the product to specific muscle groups in a series of small injections.
Results are dependent on the recipient of the injections, but Tebow said the outcome can last up to four months for some.
“Remember this is a medication and should only be injected by someone who is educated in the proper technique and facial muscles,” said Tebow.
While Botox can be a way for others to smooth out their faces or relieve pain, there are some potential downsides.
Tebow said exaggerated facial expressions and drooping muscle groups, like a droopy eyelid, are some of the outcomes that can surface. According to Medline Plus, common and less scary side effects can include the injection site experiencing swelling, pain, or bruising, with flu-like symptoms also being a potential aftermath of the product.
Those 18 years and older are the ones who normally have this procedure done. Tebow said each line form is different and when someone begins to notice the lines, they are ready to talk to the person’s Botox provider.
