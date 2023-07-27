With the start of school approaching, many parents and kids should begin planning to make breakfast a priority.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said children who eat breakfast can have an improvement in comprehension, memory, alertness, learning, and concentration.
When the first meal of the day is skipped, Winn said, the person can often become irritable and tired, and reacts more slowly.
“Think of your body as an engine,” said Winn. “Food nutrients and calories fuel your body, just like gasoline fuels a vehicle. After an overnight fast of eight to 12 hours, your brain needs fuel for energy. Skipping breakfast leaves your brain without fuel, making it difficult to concentrate and solve problems.”
Winn said some of the most common excuses for not eating breakfast are not liking breakfast foods, wanting to lose weight, or having no time to make it.
To shift from a non-breakfast eater to never skipping this important meal, Winn said, small changes should be made to morning routines.
Winn said it is all about balance when it comes to making this change, so consumers can try to eat a bowl of oatmeal with raisins and fat-free milk, then enjoy bacon and eggs the next day.
A simple step can be to adding some fruit or a glass of milk to a breakfast.
Gaining minerals and vitamins that will sustain an individual until lunch can be achieved by choosing foods from several groups.
“Breakfast should provide about 30% of your calories and nutrients for the day,” said Winn. “Choose foods high in iron, such as whole and enriched grains and cereals, raisins, prunes and dried apricots.”
One of Winn’s favorite simple breakfast recipes on the go is called “Overnight Oatmeal.”
To create this recipe for one person, mix a 1/2 a cup of dry rolled oats, 1 cup of water, 1/2 of a sliced banana, 1/2 a cup of chopped apples, and 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon and cover in a microwave-safe bowl. After being set in the refrigerator overnight, the mixture should be microwaved on high for one minute. The oatmeal can also be eaten cold, or served with milk and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Substitutions can be made for the water by instead using almond, soy, or regular milk. Fruit, such as blueberries and peaches, can also be added.
Anyone who does not like traditional breakfast foods, Winn said, can try crackers with cheese or pasta. Some iron-rich and non-traditional breakfast foods include meat, dark green leafy vegetables, and nuts.
“Enjoy all foods in moderation,” said Winn. “If you like sugar-coated cereal, mix it with whole-grain cereal. It is always good to eat something in the morning, but some foods are better than others.”
