5Ws+1H: What It's About: BSM works to support deployed troops

Although the U.S. has removed troops from Afghanistan, the Blue Star Mothers of Tahlequah No. 21 still has work to do.
Blue Star Mothers is an organization that supports all veterans and active-duty military by sending care packages to deployed troops. Those who have a son or daughter who is active military or a veteran are welcome to join, as the U.S. still has personnel deployed in areas outside of Afghanistan.
“As long as we’re given their address to mail them a box, we will,” said President Cindy Duncan. “There’s other military that are deployed around the world in other places. Iraq is a place where we still have military deployed. We forget about them, because usually everyone thinks about Afghanistan.”
The group is always looking for more members and volunteers, or support from local businesses. While some members don’t participate as much after their children return from deployment, many of the active members feel it’s their duty to continue to support the military.
“My son has been out of the military for several years, but I feel honored that he did serve. I feel like it’s a life-long calling, because I look at our veterans and those who are deployed as they’re all our sons and daughters,” Duncan said.
Members of Blue Star Mothers don’t necessarily have to be birth mothers. They could be stepmothers, grandmothers, or anyone who helped raise a child who is now in the military. Yearly dues for memberships are $30, but anyone is allowed to volunteer or donate to the cause.
Donations for Blue Star Mothers can be dropped off at the Habitat for Humanity offices on South College Avenue in Tahlequah. Duncan said the group appreciates donations of hand and foot warmers from October through February, as many of the areas where troops are deployed can become cold.
“We also have a very limited window when we can send chocolate,” she said. “Then in November and December is usually when we send DVD movies. We were thinking we might have to go purchase some more, but if anybody has some that are gently used or new, they could drop them off at Habitat and have it designated for Blue Star Mothers. That would be very helpful.”
Items that are individually wrapped are easier to be packaged and sent to troops. Monetary donations to help with the cost of postage are also welcome. And people can volunteer to pack boxes, which is done on the second Sunday of every month.
“We’re a small chapter, but we really believe in what we’re doing,” Duncan said. “Sometimes I feel like I wish we could do more, but at the same time, we’re small and what we do makes me feel so proud. We’ve gotten a lot of thank-yous and sometimes people will come back after deployment and find us. That’s really touching. You cannot have a dry eye when that happens.”
Get involved
For more information about Blue Star Mothers, call 918-457-8302 or 918-822-0540.
