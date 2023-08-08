Learning how to save and spend money can be difficult, especially when certain expenses begin to creep up.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service educator, said that many times, people do not want to talk about their finances with others.
“It’s a little personal. That’s all it is. It’s just a real personal thing,” said Winn.
To destigmatize this part of budgeting, Winn said she often hosts workshops centered on a game called “Money Habitudes.”
Phrases such as “I shop when I feel bad” or “I go grocery shopping when I am hungry,” are read from cards, and then they are placed in various piles, depending on how much the phrase applies to the individual.
Once the cards are flipped over at the end of the game, players learn what kind of spenders they are.
Suggestions for how to budget more wisely is another component of the game.
“I can look at this list of suggestions, and then we can talk about some things we can do to get myself more goal-oriented so I can budget my money a little more wisely, so it’s taking baby steps of where you want to be,” said Winn.
Another way to take charge of funds is by tracking what is being spent and saved.
Winn said people should do this for about a week or even a month to get a good idea how the money is being spent, which will make it easier for them to determine where cuts need to be made.
“One of the most important things, other than how you spend your money, is the tracking part,” said Winn.
“How am I spending my money? Am I stopping to get gas and going into the convenience store and buying stuff I really don’t need?.”
Winn said people often have trouble trying to save money when they first begin, but even setting aside $5 can help in the long run.
Having all family members involved with the budgeting process can help kids to learn how to budget properly.
Applying the “50-30-20 rule” can also be effective, which is when people have 50% of their money put aside for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings.
After a budget has been established, Winn said, families and individuals should set short-, long-, and mid-term goals to ensure they are on the right track.
Winn said that they should be cautious about going into debt, especially when they get credit card offers.
“I just tear [the credit card offers] up and throw them away because that’s one way we sometimes start setting ourselves up for failure – by allowing ourselves to have that credit when we’re not mature enough to handle it, or we don’t have a job that can cover that extra debt we are going to take on,” said Winn.
With the first day of school right around the corner, Winn said, families should start factoring school supplies into their budgets.
They should also keep an eye out for school supply giveaways and back-to-school bashes, as well as deals at various shops in the area. Churches sometimes have programs to help families.
“That is definitely something you need to work into your budget and plan for: ‘This is kind of what we expect the kids are going to need to go back to school, and how are we going to do this?’” said Winn.
