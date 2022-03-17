Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many local retailers have gone out of business, which has spurred some organizations to find creative ways to stay afloat. Town Creek Mercantile has developed a unique business model that owner Amber Forrest attributes to its success.
She has observed that in Tahlequah, most small stores operate under one owner. Town Creek Mercantile is different because different business owners operate under one roof. The average shopper may not even realize that as they go from one shelf to the next, they may be shopping from a different retailer.
As items are checked out at a common cash register at the front of the building, money is directed to the individual vendor who brought the item into the store. If one business is struggling, it is propped up by other businesses.
"One of the benefits of having a business like this is that our vendors don't have the same kinds of overhead expenses that other brick-and-mortar store owners have, so it has allowed these businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic," said Forrest. "Utilities, insurance - those are things a normal business has to worry about. In this kind of business model, that's all provided for them."
Not all business owners are present all the time, which helps them to save money on hiring employees to work the cash register. At the same time, individual vendors help the Town Creek Mercantile brand to grow. Current vendors that sell underneath the Town Creek Mercantile roof are: Atsila Candle Co., Burlap & Lace, Ella's Variety (Native Boutique), Enkey's Custom Creations, Jaylee Light, Love & Sunshine, Mike and Deb's Lucky Finds, and Stacy's Creations.
"We stay strong because of our vendors. I appreciate every vendor here because they are very helpful. They come in and do their jobs like they are supposed to do, and they keep their booths full. And it makes it easier for us to do what we have to do at Town Creek Mercantile," said Carol Enkey, owner of Enkey Custom Creations.
Enkey's business differs from other vendors in the building because she creates custom clothing and gift items in the store with a sublimation printer.
"Sublimation is an ink that goes into the fabric. It does not crack or peel or fade away," she said. "I do earrings, license plates, key chains, I do car freshies. I do just about anything that a supplementation ink will go on. Tumblers, cozies - I do just about everything."
A symptom of housing multiple business owners under one roof is that merchandise is frequently turned over, as is the layout of the shelves and furniture in the store. From one week to the next, there is no guessing what new items will appear. The intrigue has customers coming back for a new experience.
"As vendors and other businesses, being housed in one place, it allows shoppers to have a one-stop shopping experience. That allows merchandise to turn over more quickly," said Forrest.
