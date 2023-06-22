Finding the perfect book for others has often be a cumbersome taskm but some simple tips can make this activity easier for shoppers.
Daniel Tye, a manager at Too Fond of Books, said he thinks picking out a piece of literature for another person is an relatively simple process people often overthink.
“I think there’s just so many different options out there that [causes us to] overthink it – much like anything in life,” said Tye.
Tye said that one of the first pieces of advice he gives about finding books for another person is to take a look at what kind of TV or movies the individual likes to watch.
“That can help guide [them] toward what kind of books to select from,” said Tye. “If they’re really into romances, they may really want to look into romantic books. If they’re into scary movies, they may want something from the true crime or horror section.”
Other than going off of what a person likes to engage with in free time, Tye said taking a step back and looking at what is happening in that person’s life can also be beneficial.
For people who are going through personal struggles, Tye suggests patrons find something similar to their situation. If a person is instead wanting to somehow escape from problems, Tye said reading a fantasy book might be helpful, depending on the individual.
Tye said finding a book that is age-appropriate and plays to someone’s interests is also vital, especially if a child is a reluctant reader.
For nnyone, regardless of age, who has trouble finding a want to read, graphic novels can be an easy approach. Struggling to find an age-appropriate book can be overcome by asking for help at a book store or by simply looking in the different sections of the store.
Buyers picking books that are close to their hearts is another option Tye suggested, as it can remind the gift receiver of the person who bought the book every time it’s read.
“If it’s something you really enjoy, it’s going to be a better gift because then, you can talk about why you really enjoy it,” said Tye. “Then it’s something that you call can share together. If everything else fails, you always want to pick something you enjoy or maybe you even want to read so y’all can do it together and talk about it.”
The overwhelming feeling of buying a book not only takes place when looking for others, but also when it comes to people buying for themselves. By looking for the same author readers enjoy, it can help to broaden their library.
Another option for the overwhelmed reader is an activity called “blind date books,” which has the literature wrapped in paper and a small description of the book accompanying it.
“If you can’t decide what you want to read, you can just read a few different descriptions on the front [before] you open it and read it,” said Tye. “It might help you read something you normally wouldn’t pick off the shelf.”
