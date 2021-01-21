5Ws+1H: What It's About: Cannabis containers can be reused

The rise of the cannabis industry in the U.S. has provided benefits for people's health and the economy, but it has also created a waste problem, as most products come in plastic containers.
Medical marijuana cardholders who frequent local dispensaries have likely noticed an overwhelming number of containers lying around their homes. Luckily, there are a few ways to properly dispose of or repurpose containers.
At Elevate Apothic, a dispensary in Tahlequah, the staff will take old containers for recycling.
"If anyone has any, they can just wrap them up in like a Walmart sack; that's usually what most people do," said Danielle Calico. "We have a container they can just drop them off in, and we take them and recycle them."
Recyclers don't have to have bottles specifically from Elevated Apothic; the dispensary will take containers from other shops, too.
"I would like for people to remove their information, because that label on it has their medical license number and personal information that they should remove," said Calico.
At Primetime Buds, Blaine Mooney said the dispensary decided to switch from plastic containers to baggies, as it allowed for more space in the building.
He said as long as patients have state-certified stickers on their personal containers, he can refill them.
"If they bring it in and I weigh out their eighth [ounce], I can put it in. I have some people come in with jars all the time that have an Oklahoma sticker on it. As long as they're certified, it tells you the weight and the name of it, you're good to go."
The containers can also be repurposed to help people organize items around the home.
They can be used to store nails and screws, paper clips, thumbtacks, loose change, craft supplies and more.
For those with a green thumb, they could be used as plant starter pots.
Those who have collected an excess of glass containers could use them to store herbs or dry tea. Artists can use them to hold paint or glitter.
They might serve as a candle holder when the power goes out.
Customers could ask their local dispensaries what to do with cannabis packaging.
Some shops offer small discounts for returning containers.
A variety of nonprofit groups and other organizations will accept old containers and jars as donations.
For instance, Matthew 25: Ministries accepts empty plastic pill bottles, or cannabis bottles, and sends them to developing countries in need of medical supplies.
For more information about its bottle donation program, visit m25m.org.
