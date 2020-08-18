5Ws+1H: What It's About: Choosing right bike can be key

With fall nearing and temperatures dropping soon, it might be the perfect time to start a hobby that can last a lifetime, and add a fitness element to boot.
Bicycles have been flying off the shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic. But before spending money on a fancy new bike, the customer will want to do a little research first.
David Rogers, owner of Paceline Cyclery, said shopping for a new bike is like shopping for a new pair of shoes.
“Are you going to church, are you working in the garden, or are you hiking or running?” asked Rogers. “So when a person comes in and wants to buy a bicycle, the first question is, what are their goals?”
There is a type of bicycle for just about every experience: comfort bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, and bikes that are good for commuting. Rogers recommends people decide what they want the bike for before they purchase it. Those looking to break a sweat might not want to get a comfort bike.
“A comfort bike has a tendency to, because of the geometry of the bike, make you ride at a slower pace and more upright,” said Rogers. “It’s not a bike that you can get on and crank and go fast, due to the geometry of the bike.”
Those looking to make their best Lance Armstrong impression will want a road bike for traveling long distances. They’re made for riding on smooth roads, and designed for taking the cyclists a considerable distance. About 50 percent of Rogers’ business consists of mountain bikes sales, because of their versatility.
“A mountain bike is like a jeep,” he said. “You can drive it around Oklahoma City, but then that mountain bike can go down to the river and play in the gravel like a jeep. So mountain bikes are great to buy, because if you go camping, you can go offload, but then you can still ride around the neighborhood.”
Anyone who plans to ride with a friend will want to consider getting one with the same size wheels. A bigger wheel will roll faster, requiring less of a peddle stroke than one with smaller wheels.
A bike’s size should be tailored to the rider’s size. Someone might wear shoes that are too big to walk out to a mailbox, but that same person wouldn’t be going for a run with a pair that would be easy to trip over. The same goes for bikes.
“So if you buy the wrong size bike, you’ll be too stretched out or too crunched up, and that can backfire on you,” Rogers said. “A lot of bikes only come in one size, and people get on a bike like that and they realize after they ride it for a long time that their shoulders are sore, their backs are sore, they’re not getting a full extension on their legs, and their knees have a tendency to bother them.”
The more research beginners do, the happier they’ll be when they hop on. The average cyclist keeps a bike for eight to 12 years, so the better it feels, the more likely the rider will stay with it.
“Owning this business for 28 years, I have had people that brought their kids in when they were 10 and 12 years old, and those kids are still cyclists to this day,” said Rogers. “Now, they bring their kids in. And most people, once they pick up the sport they might fade in and out due to life, new jobs, baby on the way, but they always have that good-quality bike and they pick it back up.”
