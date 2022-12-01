5Ws+1H: What It's About: Christmas plants simple to grow, but deadly

Many of the common plants seen around the holidays are simple to care for, but are also considered to be poisonous to humans and animals.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co. CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said some of the main plants associated with Christmas include poinsettias, mistletoe, holly, and Christmas cacti.
Wright believes it is the berries and/or leaves on some of these plants – mistletoe, holly, and poinsettias – that are considered toxic, especially if they are ingested by a pet.
“I think it’s the berries because they contain different alkaloids, lectins, and such that causes vomiting, diarrhea, and causes issues with breathing, and even slows their heart rate,” said Wright.
To help prevent possible poisoning from these plants, Wright said parents should educate their children on the potential dangers, purchase animal deterrent pots, change the location of the plant with higher shelving, or try a new nontoxic plant.
“Just because it’s a holiday tradition, we might need to take a look at something different,” said Wright.
If someone would prefer to stay away from poisonous plants this season, Wright said they can use the non-traditional plant of ornamental pepper chilies.
“You can sit them on the middle of your table, and they last all year around, and I think they are just absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “They’re hot little peppers, but they’re cute, and they are useful. Everybody wants useful plants.”
To grow holly or mistletoe, Wright said a soil with more acidity should be used. While care for mistletoe is similar to most other hardwood berry plants, she said holly plants can be synonymous with blueberries.
A nontoxic option often seen around the holidays is the Christmas cactus. While they are seen more around the holiday it is named after, Wright said they normally bloom closer to Thanksgiving than Christmas.
Contrary to its name, Wright said the plant is not a true cactus, but are actually considered to be a succulent.
For that reason, Wright said they should be kept away from drafty doors and heating vents. The water intake should not only be dialed back for the succulent, but for all plants.
“Overwatering is a big deal, so you have to pick a schedule, especially in the winter, with succulents. I would say only water once every two to three weeks. Pay attention to your planning, each of them is different,” said Wright.
