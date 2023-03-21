5Ws+1H: What It's About: Chromebooks cheaper, with more restrictions

Some consumers are finding out that the Chromebooks operating system cannot run all mainstream software.
Jonathan Rader, owner of Rader Computers, said a Chromebook is similar to a standard Windows laptop, with the biggest difference and downside being that Chrome Operating Systems, or ChromeOS, mainly runs Chrome software.
Rader said Chromebooks are based on the same operating system, Linux, as Android, making it similar to an Android phone.
“A Windows laptop, for the most part, can run any Windows program that was made in the past 10 years, sometimes even older, so any of your existing software will work on a Windows computer, whereas on a Chromebook, the only program you have is Chrome, and then everything is web-based,” said Rader.
One of the advantages is that a lot of sites are web-based and run in Chrome, including Facebook, Gmail, eBay, Amazon, etc. Since ChromeOS is integrated to the internet so much, most operations have to be done while connected to the internet.
Rader said another favorable part of Chromebooks is they can be less expensive than Windows because they will have less costly hardware, slower processors, and less storage, due to restrictions and being more Cloud-based.
“They're so Cloud-based, or cloud integrated, that on a Chromebook, typically most of your stuff would be stored on to Google Drive and your Google account, so you don’t really need a lot of hard drive space, whereas on a Windows computer, you would store things locally on your machine,” said Rader.
Rader said users can’t perform as many operations on Chromebooks, but some Chrome extensions can be used with certain programs. While a lot of mainstream software can’t be used on Chromebooks, Rader said many are starting to move toward being more web-based.
Rader said since most programs are still written for Windows, this makes Chromebooks less susceptible to viruses and being hacked. The machines themselves are basically identical, but with Google releasing ChromeOS as a download, users can convert most computers into a Chromebook.
“You can download it for Google; it’s called ‘Chrome OS Flex,’ but it allows you to turn any computer into a ChromeOS computer,” said Rader. “For old computers that are getting slow, it can make them faster, since ChromeOS is a lighter system.”
