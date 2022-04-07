5Ws+1H: What It's About: Coding ability more crucial than ever

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&