5Ws+1H: What It's About: Coding ability more crucial than ever

Coding is becoming increasingly popular in schools around the country, as young people are using computers to create websites and programs for different tasks.
The ability is often necessary for both employees, as well as those developing their own brands in many sectors of the market. Software developers, or coders, work in library services, the medical field, government, IT, business, and more.
"Coding is the language humans use to compile logic to hardware to complete a task," said Aubrey Heldermon, owner of Local Bytes.
Heldermon used his experience in coding to develop an app, which is used by Tahlequah residents. While it is possible for anyone to learn coding, he recommends introducing it to children.
"Every electronic device uses code to display information and talk to other devices. Learning coding at an earlier age allows you to practice the cold logic that machines use to interpret your designs. The more you try to apply computer logic to an everyday task, the easier it is to understand how to accomplish that task in code," he said.
There are different kinds of computer languages and codes. Heldermon recommends finding a code that is compatible with the kind of task the coder wants to accomplish.
"If you want to fully program a customized hardware, you should start with strict typed code like C++, where you have to define every nuance but you have absolute control over your program. Scripting languages and no-code solutions are best for simple interactions, like graphing some data or sending it down the pipeline to another program for processing," he said.
Those who have little experience and want to play around should consider learning Python.
W3schools is a free online academy for students who want to learn coding. It is a great place for people to try it out. It breaks down coding for library systems, experts say.
Users can also find tutorials on YouTube. Those who want to make coding a career can also learn at a college or university program. Northeastern State University offers a bachelor of science in computer science.
