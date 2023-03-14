5Ws+1H: What It's About: 'Companion planting' can increase crop productivity

Companion planting offer benefits that may help increase crop productivity.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co. CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said companion planting is where a gardener will sow two plants next to each other to boost at least one of the plants. Sometimes the pair will receive mutual benefits, or only one of the plants will reap a reward.
“To be honest with you, just as someone who grows and gardens, plants just like being with each other. They don’t like being alone,” said Wright.
One of the most common types of companion planting includes the combination of tomato and basil, as basil helps repel pests, such as moths that lay hornworms. The combo not only helps with pest control but also attracts bees, which help the tomato plants' pollination process.
Garlic is another common herb often planted around and between lettuce, potatoes, and cabbages to repel onion flies, moths, and some Japanese beetles.
Wright said some commercial farmers will also use “decoy plants” at the end of each row to ward off pests from crops.
“Sometimes they are used as sacrificial,” said Wright. “If you have a plant that is susceptible to certain pests, like worms or moths, and you don’t want to take the chance of them getting on your prized plants, you would plant another over here that they like even better that is not what you’re trying to grow.”
Wright said there have been several stories surrounding certain companion planting methods, such as planting certain vegetables in a circle or putting fish in a hole before the vegetable is sowed.
While the concept has been around for many generations, Wright said people have just started to get more scientific about the method. She said the scientific community trying to overcome the belief that some plant combinations are bad for each other.
“A lot of that is just hearsay, and it’s ‘Grandma for three years in a row, she kept on planting those carrots and potatoes together,’” said Jessica. “There is not any scientific backing, that I know of.”
Gardeners should take into account of the different vegetables and plants being put side by side, as they can cause different results than the gardener originally sought. An example is when a black walnut tree is planted near vegetables; this will cause other plants to stop growing from the chemical the tree’s roots emit.
The neighboring plants might not be bad for each other, but they can cause results that were not intended by the gardener. Wright said an example of this is when planting garlic next to onions and how it can cause the onion to have a garlic flavor, or jalapeño peppers growing next to bell peppers can make them both spicy.
When participating in companion planting, Wright said gardeners should take into consideration the soil each plant prefers and the plant itself.
“For example, it would be very difficult to plant your watermelon and cantaloupe right next to each other because those two are going to suck the water out of your soil,” said Wright. "You will be watering that bed three to four times a day in our summers.”
Wright said she believes making companion planting based on scientific evidence will encourage people to be more independent and knowledgeable about their food.
“I believe it will help all around to help encourage more independence and maybe take that burden off of our economy and our supply chain, as well,” said Wright. “It’ll be healthier for the people, and it will probably mentally help as well because gardening has been proved to help with mental issues and depression and anxiety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.