As the 2023 Cherokee County Fair nears, an OSU educator offered some tips on last-minute projects.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said one of the easiest last-minute projects locals can participate in is by entering baked goods, which are supposed to be made from scratch.
“Entering baked goods is an excellent last-minute kind of thing because you don’t want to do it until the last minute, anyway, so they are nice and fresh when they enter them,” Winn said.
Winn said homemade pies, candy, cookies, and quick breads are among the simple baked goods that can be created quickly.
“Most of the quick bread recipes are pretty simple, and a lot of people have their favorite candy recipe they do for the holidays,” Winn said. “If they already have that recipe that’s their favorite, they probably have it down to an art, as far as putting it together pretty quickly.”
For kids in 4-H, Winn said there is a pretty wide range that they can bake from biscuits to fruitcakes to fried pies.
If the individual is not into baking, Winn said exhibitors can also just enter items that were created through a favorite hobby, such as quilting, painting, drawing, wreath making, and more.
Projects entered into the fair do not have to be specifically made for the event, as the items can be from a past paint class, a picture taken throughout the year, or craft project the person took part in.
“At the last minute, if someone has an adult coloring book, there is actually an adult coloring page category,” Winn said.
Items just have to have been created after the 2022 Cherokee County Fair to qualify for entry.
Vegetables or fruits from a garden can also be entered, as long as there are five of each item that can be judged.
For those who have windowsill herb and spice gardens, their project can also win a prize by entering it in the fair’s category of herbs and spices growing in a pot.
Winn said the deadline for entries is Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m., with baked goods being an exception.
To make sure the items are as fresh as possible for judging purposes, Winn said baked goods can be entered on Sept. 7 from 8-8:30 a.m.
The entries can be dropped off at the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena at 1425 N. Douglas Ave.
