Refurbishing computers can be a time-consuming process or a simple fix, depending on the equipment.
Jonathan Rader, owner of Rader Computers, said rehabilitating computers is often done by businesses, but some individuals also take part in this process. When a business repairs a computer, Rader said, the owners will often fix several at once.
“Usually what I do is, I’ll go to an auction and try to get a bunch of the same model, and that way I’ll have a lot of parts so [I might] be able to make one out of two [computers],” said Rader.
Rader said refurbishing is a broad term that can mean someone is only cleaning the products and testing the components, while others will need more extensive upgrades, such as replacing a hard drive. When comparing refurbished to used equipment, Rader said, the difference may be that the latter is not always tested and guaranteed to work before being sold.
“It just depends on what you’re starting out with. If you’re starting out with a computer that’s already in good condition that doesn’t have anything wrong with it, a lot of times, refurbishing basically just means dusting off and reinstalling Windows,” said Rader.
To clean the computer without damaging other components, Rader takes all the pieces out and used a shop vac or air compressor. When dealing with the fans on the computer, owners should hold the fans to ensure no damage is caused. After the inside has been dusted off, Rader said, he uses disinfectant wipes to clean the outside. When refurbishing laptops, Rader wipes everywhere except on the screen. For computer screens, a microfiber cloth can be wet and the screen gently scrubbed.
Unless someone is an expert with computers, Rader does not recommend purchased a broken device and fixing it, as it may not be salvageable.
“The big thing is, if you want to buy something to fix, you have to start out with something worth fixing,” said Rader.
He said the amount of time it takes to refurbish or upgrade a computer depends on the condition of the equipment. When repairing a computer involves more than cleaning it up, and upgrading the RAM or the SSD, Rader said it may be more trouble than it is worth.
The most important aspects are the processor and generation of the computer, because no matter how much money is spent to fix it, the device may still run slowly due to its age.
“If you start out with a computer with a good processor, you can upgrade the RAM and the SSD real easily, but if you start out a computer with a slow processor, it’s typically not even worth messing with,” said Rader.
