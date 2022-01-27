5Ws+1H: What It's About: Cultural specialist explains how Native plants have medicinal properties

Cherokee Cultural Specialist Matthew Anderson, in a video with the Cherokee Nation, recently discussed various native plants that have long been foraged by Indigenous communities, and shared what type of plants can be found in the area.
Anderson said after a hard, late freeze last spring, plants aren’t growing like they normally would for this time of year. Still, he showed of a number of plants he said are significant to Cherokees’ ancestors.
“When we lived on the Turtle Island and had everything we needed there, they said there was no disease, because there was a plant for every illness,” he said. “Then when we were forced by probably volcanic eruption to come to a different place, we began to search for those different gifts the Creator had given us, and it is our responsibility to protect them and help them grow.”
All medicines come from plants, Anderson said, as they’re derived from chemical components found in different herbs. He showed what the sapling of a mulberry plant looked like, saying it would be another five years before it was large enough to start producing berries.
“The mulberry is a very ancient plant,” he said. “This is the tree that was used to make fabric when De Soto came through. He would say it was made from mulberry bark, and actually underneath the bark is the gum that has fibers in it. Those were stripped off, probably thrown across a tree limb, the rough bark removed, and then ready to place.”
Several plants Anderson discussed can be found at Sequoyah Park in Tahlequah, such as sumac and pokeberry. Pokeberry is a perennial herb that’s edible. The leaf and stalk can be eaten, and sometimes people eat the berries.
“I wouldn’t recommend eating the berries, but sometimes, they’re used for medicine,” he said. “Some people take them for arthritis, and one elder who has done this for probably 80-some years, I asked her, ‘Does it work?' She said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t have any arthritis.’”
The sumac plant is used as a spice, as dye and in medicine. The blossoms must turn red before they are edible. He also showed off some elderberry plants, which he said will have a dark fruit and white blossoms.
One of the first trees to flower, Anderson said, is the redbud tree.
“The reason why this one blooms first is because after a long winter, your body is depleted of vitamin C, and those blossoms are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. So it’s a very good blossom to eat,” he said.
Some of the other plants Anderson showed off were nasturtium, mint, and watercress. He said it’s important that foragers know what they’re grabbing before they decide to eat it, and to be mindful of the land’s resources.
“Gather it respectfully; don’t deplete natural resources,” he said.
To find the full Cherokee Foraging video, visit the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
