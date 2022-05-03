5Ws+1H: What It's About: Cupcakes good Mother's Day treat

With Mother's Day around the corner, children and fathers are planning to test their confectionery craft in the kitchen.
Popular Mother's Day desserts include cheesecake, Jell-O, carrot cake, pie, cookies, and brownies, but this year, Laura Corn, owner of Sugar Momma's Bakery, is making cupcakes.
Baking isn't for everyone, and for those who are not disposed to wielding a rubber spatula, Corn made the argument to buy cupcakes.
"Cupcakes are great for Mother's Day because everyone loves cake and moms are usually the ones baking for everyone else," she said.
Mothers can take on different forms. For many, mothers are the women who birthed and raised them. For others, a mother can be the grandmother, aunt, foster mom, adopted mother, stepmom, or even the single dads who have taken up multiple roles to raise their children.
"We celebrate Mother's Day because moms are the core of the family. They hold everything together and handle things regardless. They deserve much more than one day but that's what they get," said Corn.
Mother's Day isn't always ideal for many mothers, as they still take on motherly responsibilities on Sunday morning, from making food, brushing little teeth, and cleaning the house, often on their day off.
To add insult to injury, kids often eat the desserts they make for their mothers. Cupcakes are a great Mother's Day dessert because mothers can enjoy an individual cake by themselves. They can also share cupcakes with their kids.
Another reason why cupcakes are a great option is because cupcakes come in different flavors.
"Cupcakes are better than other desserts for Mother's Day because they're so diverse. The flavor combinations and decoration possibilities are endless. Plus, they're already the perfect portion and mom doesn't have to share or do dishes," said Corn,
This year, Sugar Momma's Bakery is offering a "flower" cupcake, which uses a Neapolitan cheesecake base in addition to four or five other cupcake options.
