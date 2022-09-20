5Ws+1H: What It's About: Differences between venomous, nonvenomous snakes are tricky

While winter is approaching, warm days can still lead to possible contact with snakes in Cherokee County.
Sierra Coon, a recreation coordinator for Three Forks Nature Center, said snakes can be found under old debris, brush piles, leaf litter, or out sunbathing.
“Anytime we have a few days of warmth, there is a potential they will come out,” said Coon. “It could be the dead of winter and you expect not to see a snake, but if it’s warm for a whole week and it's in the 80s or something like that, there’s a chance they could come back out.”
Coon said the biggest misconception regarding snakes is that they are all dangerous, even though they help prevent diseases by providing rodent and pest control.
“All snakes have a purpose in the ecosystem, whether it be venomous or nonvenomous,” said Coon. “People always have the misconception that snakes are out to get you. They’re not. Unless you are a threat to them and you’re encroaching on their space, they want nothing to do with you.”
Coon said Oklahoma is home to around 46 species of snakes, with only a small fraction being venomous. The Northeast Oklahoma region only has six venomous snake species: the timber rattlesnake, western cottonmouth, western diamondback rattlesnake, western pygmy rattlesnake, and the copperhead. She said the most common are the western cottonmouth and the copperhead.
The black rat snake, speckled king snake, yellow-bellied racers, and coachwhip snakes are some of the most common snakes in places like Cherokee County, and are all considered nonvenomous.
Coon said certain physical distinctions can help determine if a snake is venomous.
“The best identifiers are coloration, head shape, and juveniles on both the copperhead and the cottonmouth have yellow tips on their tails,” said Coon.
Venomous snakes have diamond-shaped heads with slit pupils, while their counterparts have more round-shaped heads with circular pupils. Coon said identifying whether a snake is venomous or nonvenomous can be tricky, as they can sometimes have similar characteristics if they get scared.
Coon said people should just leave snakes alone, if possible.
“I say that for all snakes, especially if somebody is not experienced,” said Coon. “You may want to try to move it from the area, but you could potentially hurt it, so if it does not need to leave the area, just leave it alone.”
If a snake does need to be moved and it is venomous, or the person feels uncomfortable with the task, Coon recommends they contact a relocator.
Coon said anyone who is bitten by a snake, whether venomous or not, should remain calm and call the local hospital to see if they have antivenom. Even if a snake bite is from a nonvenomous snake, she said, going to the hospital is the best option, as a snake's mouth can harbor bacteria.
“Most often, bites are not lethal, or sometimes very minimal in venom injected or they are dry bites,” said Coon.
