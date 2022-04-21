5Ws+1H: What It's About: Don't rashly reject radishes yet

These days, it isn't uncommon for lines to form in the garden section of Lowe's, Atwoods, or one of the nurseries, as locals are purchasing various bulbs, seeds, and starter plants.
For the impatient who can't wait until the fall months to cultivate winter squash, Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said gardeners can pick out springtime plants that grow quickly, many of which will be sold at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market on Saturday.
Popular quick-growing plants include radishes, lettuces, and green onions. This week, on Saturday, April 23, Winn is going to be steaming up radishes that anyone can sample.
"I go to the market and do little hands-on demonstrations. I try to keep up with what is available because the farmers give us the produce we use in those demonstrations," said Winn.
She said radishes, which are known for their red exterior and white interior, are coming up right now. Those who grow up eating radishes often love the taste, which can be described as spicy, crisp, and zesty. Many who did not grow up eating the rooted vegetable are not as partial to its taste.
"When we grew radishes in our educational garden, it was hard to get people to take them. They are great. They are fresh. They are good for you. If it is one of those things you didn't acquire a taste for, you may not love it," she said.
Radish lovers can try making a lettuce and radish salad with a lemon vinaigrette. Clean and dice one or two small heads of romaine lettuce. Add one sliced or diced English cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, green onions, and a lemon vinaigrette either purchased at the store, or made with olive oil, salt, pepper, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
For those who don't like the taste of radishes, Winn said not to give up on them yet. She will be preparing steamed radishes, which are sweeter than raw radishes.
"When you steam radishes, they become more tender and sweeter. So that is what I'm going to do at the market because a lot of people may not know about that," said Winn.
At the Farmers' Market, she will prepare steamed radishes, salt and vinegar roasted radishes, and possibly braised radishes and leeks.
She said it is easy to steam radishes at home.
First, trim the ends off the radishes and peel a band of radish-skin from around the middle. Then, steam the radishes either in the microwave or in a steam basket for eight minutes or until fork-tender. Toss with butter and serve immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.