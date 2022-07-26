5Ws+1H: What It's About: Election Board secretary offers last-minute voting advice

The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming primary runoff election is Friday, July 29, at midnight, and officials have some advice for last-minute filers.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said that voting, while important, is not supposed to be an intimidating process for first-timers.
“In order to vote, you have to be registered, [which allows you] to be able to have your voice heard,” said Rozell.
Preregistration can take place for someone who is 17-1/2 years old, but it will not take effect until the person turns 18.
Rozell said filling out a voter registration form isn’t hard, and it takes only a couple minutes. A common misconception she said people have about registering is that it is a lengthy and detailed process. The application asks general information about the potential voter, such as the residential address, driver’s license, and Social Security number.
“It's not a hard thing to do. This is how we keep our voices known and how we keep people we want in office,” said Rozell.
Another misconception some people have involves property ownership. If a voter owns property in town, but that person's residential address is outside the city limits, then the voter can still cast ballots in elections that may affect the property.
If voter registration is completed after the July 29 deadline, the individual will receive a voter registration card after the next election due to a 24 day hold.
For voters who have decided to switch parties, Rozell said that every two years, a "hold" takes place, during which the person cannot change parties until after a certain time frame has passed. For example, if a person decides to switch from being a Democrat to a Republican during that period, a ballot can still be cast, but not as the "new" party until the time period is up.
The time frame, which is March 31, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2022, will not allow for parties to be officially changed until Sept. 1, 2022.
Voter registration application packets can be submitted to places, such as the Cherokee County Election Board office and any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.
Rozell said online voter registration applications can be submitted online, but if someone is new to the county or state, it has to have a physical signature.
For more information, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261, or go to the @cherokeecountyokelectionboard on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.