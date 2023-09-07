Many readers, young and old, have recently been drawn to fantasy literature.
Sierra Salem, Too Fond of Books manager, said some of the most popular book genres for adults are fantasy and romance-based.
“It’s usually a healthy mix of the two,” Salem said.
While fantasy and romance books are popular year-round, Salem said certain books – such as “The Court of Thorns and Roses” series by Sarah J. Maas and “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros – have made the genres more favorable to some.
Salem said young adult books are similar to the adult literature, but teenage readers are often looking for more elements of action and/or mystery.
Some of the literature that has been leaving the shelves more frequently at places like Too Fond of Books have not been standalone books.
“It is usually series right now,” Salem said. “Some of the series only have one book out so far, but they’re still some of our more popular ones, and other ones are whole series that are super popular.”
Elementary-aged children have been drawn to comedic pieces of literature, such as “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey, and coming-of-age stories, like “The Baby-sitters Club” by Ann M. Martin.
Children who are middle school have also seemed to take an interest similar to that of the teens, as they have been buying from the Percy Jackson series, “Wings of Fire” by Tui T. Sutherland, and the Warrior Cats series.
Due to the Cherokee National Holiday, Salem said they did had an increase in people buying Indigenous-inspired books for smaller children.
When Tahlequah often hosts events such as the Red Fern Festival or Cherokee National Holiday, Salem said out-of-towners will often buy books written by local authors.
Salem said the purchase of mystery books stays pretty consistent throughout the year, but they usually get an uptick the closer Halloween approaches, especially when it comes to the horror genre.
General fiction and contemporary stories about daily life have not been quite as popular.
“They end up on a lot of book club lists, but we don’t move them as often here,” Salem said.
Classics, such as works by Edgar Allan Poe, have been consistently popular, but an increase is often noticed as the leaves begin to change with the season.
Books that Salem said she believes will be major hits this year include a sequel to “Fourth Wing,” in Novemberm and a Stephen King novel called “Holly.”
For anyone struggling to find tge next book of choice, Salem recommends asking the librarians or book store workers, as they are well-versed on what individuals may like.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.