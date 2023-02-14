5Ws+1H: What It's About: Fasting not for everyone, 'dangerous' for some

Fasting serves a variety of reasons. Some may use it for religious or ethical purposes, while others see it as a weight loss alternative.
Katheryn Fuller, director of the didactic program in dietetics and a Northeastern State University assistant professor in the Department of Health Professions, said fasting is best described as when a person will not eat for a certain period of time. Fasting can also pertain to liquids other than water.
She said fasting as a healthy option for dieting is a controversial topic in the dietetic health community. While it is debatable if the alternative is healthy, Fuller said its effectiveness is a possibility but not proved.
"Because of the abstinence from food and subsequent limit on calories, an individual may not meet their needs for certain macronutrients, fiber, and vitamins/minerals," said Fuller. "Basically, because you are limiting your food intake to a restricted time frame, you are consuming less calories. This leads to the assumption that a person would lose weight through fasting."
Fuller said she would limit only healthy adults to fasting because the practice can be dangerous, especially for those who are diabetic, pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a history of eating disorders. Those taking certain prescription medications can also be subjected to the dangers of fasting.
Fuller said fasting is not for everyone and is not proved as be effective in weight loss. She said the results from a low-calorie weight loss plan have shown to be better or equal to fasting in terms of results.
"However, a person would be consuming food consistently throughout the day and not rotating periods of eating and restriction, which can lead to brain fog, decreased concentration, and overeating when not fasting," said Fuller.
The number of restricted calories and the individual are the determining factors in how rapid weight can be lost through fasting.
People wanting to try fasting should discuss this with a dietician and a primary care physician before they begin to discern whether it is the best option for the individual. When fasting, the participant should consume enough energy and nutrients for their needs and to eat a diet that is balanced and healthy.
"When someone comes to me desiring weight loss, I try to encourage a lifestyle change, rather than a quick fix," said Fuller. "It's important to ask yourself, 'Is this helping me learn about health and nutrition? Is my relationship with food improving?' That is really what will help to sustain weight loss over time rather than a quick fix."
