5Ws+1H: What It's About: Feeding feathered friends fends off frost

February is National Bird Feeding Month, and local residents can take steps to ensure the area wildlife on wings gets the proper nourishment.
There are several ways to feed Oklahoma's feathered friends. Joyce Varner, of Indian Nations Audubon Society, said people should place their feeders somewhere in the shade.
"Everybody's situation is different, so you kind of have to adapt to whatever you have," she said.
"You want them preferably in the shade, or at least partly. Only certain birds that live here will come around in the wintertime, but we have a nice variety that comes: cardinal, chickadees, and some woodpeckers."
Whether birders want to place a feeder in their yard, or simply leave food out on the ground or in a receptacle, the seeds or suet should be near a place of shelter. Some feeders include a small shelter.
It's important the birds have some place for cover, otherwise they might not want to visit a food supply.
"If you've got a big, wide-open space, they're leery because they have hawks and stuff that come after them," Varner said. "If you put them close enough to a bush or a tree, then your chances of having birds come are a bit better."
Black oil sunflower seeds are considered the best meal for birds, as nearly all of Oklahoma's wildlife enjoys them. Cracked corn is good for attracting mourning doves.
Varner said feed mixtures found in stores are OK, but many of them contain ingredients very few birds will eat.
"A third kind of feeding would be with what we call suet," she said. "You can buy suet cakes in little cages and hang them up. They're very good, but we also have a mixture that we make with animal fat, cornmeal and peanut butter that we can put into those little cages. Woodpeckers especially like those."
Those using blends of feed should look for mixtures of sunflower seeds, millet, and cracked corn.
Thistle and nuts are also favorable among winged wildlife.
Seeds can become spoiled if they get damp and moldy, or stale if left out for a long period of time.
Bird baths can also be left out to help fledglings and songbirds alike stay hydrated.
"It doesn't have to be up on a pedestal necessarily," Varner said. "I use a saucer that I'll fill with water or just leave it out to fill up with rain water. They need a place to get something to drink. A bath is much less needed, but they will do it, although not very often."
