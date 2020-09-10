5Ws+1H: What It's About: For serious cornhole players, it's in the bag

When the sports world shut down due to the COVID-19 virus, with major sports leagues halting play around the country, for a brief moment one of only a few live games to be seen on programs such as EPSN was cornhole.
It wasn’t the first time for the sports program to air a cornhole competition, since over the years, the lawn game has become increasingly popular. More and more people are becoming engrossed with the game, and baggers can now earn money through sponsorships and endorsements. Professional tournaments typically include cash winnings, too.
But whether players want to take the sport seriously enough to start earning dollars, or they’d rather just throw the bags around in their backyards or at a local pub, they can enjoy hours of fun playing the beanbag game. Locals will have a chance to do so Sept. 26 at The Venue, the new location of Tahlequah’s Elks Lodge, where a tournament to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held.
First, competitors will want to understand the rules. It can be played either as a singles or doubles game. The object is to score points by either landing the beanbag on top of the board, or to get it into the hole on the board.
“While playing partners, each team stays on the same side of the boards, alternating shots with the other team,” said Bryan Caviness, founder of Black Diamond Baggers, which is hosting the tournament. “At the start of the game, you flip a coin to choose either your team's side or who will get to throw first. The boards are set at 27 feet, front to front.”
Caviness, who follows the American Cornhole League regulations, said players are not to cross the front of the boards while throwing. Each bag on the board is worth 1 point and each bag in the hole is worth 3. When tallying up the score after every team has thrown all four of their bags, both teams’ points are counted.
“If Team A has 10 points and Team B has 5 points, you would mark Team A down with 5 points, because the 5 points Team B scored canceled out 5 of the points from Team A,” said Caviness. “The first team to 21 or over is declared the winner.”
Caviness started the Black Diamond Baggers about a year ago in Sallisaw, after he moved from Tahlequah in 2016. Originally created for him and his friends to have something to do, the group has grown to around 50 members. Tahlequah has recently seen a cornhole league of its own start up. The Tahlequah Slingers Cornhole Leagues meets at Kroner & Baer Pub on Tuesdays, at 6 p.m..
“You can be young or old, whether you think you’re athletic or not,” said Caviness. “This sport is for anyone. I’ve played against people in their 50s and 60s, and I’ve also played against a 10-year-old kid who is now an ACL pro. It’s a fun way to get outside and have fun.”
Caviness’ parents are part of a Relay For Life team, and they asked him if he would help raise some money to go toward the ACS. So the cornhole tournament will be held at The Venue on Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 1 p.m. It is a doubles tournament, double elimination, and costs $40 for a team to enter. The first-place prize includes two sets of customs cornhole boards, and the second-place prize is a full set of custom bags.
