The terms “wildcrafting” and “foraging” can have the same meaning and have often been used interchangeably throughout the years.
Ashley Clouse, owner of Restoration Farms, said foraging has been an activity that has not only been around for ages but has started to grow in popularity over the last 20 years.
Clouse said there was a cultural shift away from foraging two centuries ago, which caused a push for people to be more reliant on stores.
“[Forgaging] was what poor people or the Native people or whoever [did] so when they were pushing grocery stores and all that stuff, especially in the last century, so we lost a lot of the cultural understanding that was historically passed down from generation to generation, “ said Clouse.
Clouse said that during the 1960s, foraging regained popularity; however, over-harvesting started occur as people were not practicing proper foraging skills. Out of this lack of understanding, wildcrafting was born.
“The term wildcrafting became a way to differentiate between what people were calling foraging, which was not [the] ethical, sustainable harvesting of wild plants for food, medicine, or crafts,” said Clouse.
“People wanted to differentiate and say ‘No, this is a craft. It’s a skill.’ It takes time, wisdom, studying, and all of those things to be able to work with wild plants in a way that is beneficial to the ecosystem and to the people who are harvesting the materials.”
Many participants in this activity today still use the term “foraging” when they refer to ethical and sustainable harvesting. Clouse said she often uses the terms interchangeably, but will often say the word “forage.”
Clouse said foraging changes from season to season. For example, she said pokeweed is popular in the spring and wild blackberries are common in the summer.
When harvesting, if someone plans to take the roots as well, Clouse said they should make sure there is a large population of the plant. Smaller populations should also be left to grow and just examined by the forager.
“The general rule is maybe take 10% of something and [make sure] you’re not taking it all from one plant. If you’re talking about the leaves or flowers, you’re going to take it through that population,” said Clouse.
Wildcrafting and foraging practices differ from person to peron, as some incorporate wild plants into their diet daily while others only participate if the opportunity presents itself.
For those wanting to get involved with this activity, Clouse said people can join wildcrafting Facebook groups from Oklahoma, in-person foraging groups, and use apps, such as iNaturalist.
Clouse said people can use these resources as a step in the identification process, but they should not fully rely on the apps and Facebook groups.
“You need to be 100% sure of what you’re putting in your mouth,” said Clouse.
“You don’t want to have any doubt at all because even in a 19 out of 20 chance [where you’re] 95% accurate, that means that one time out of 20 it could send you to the hospital or something like that, so you don’t want that.”
