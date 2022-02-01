5Ws+1H: What It's About: Free N95 masks, COVID tests available soon from government

The Oklahoma State Health Department recently announced it is working with the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association to distribute N95 masks around the state, but local pharmacists are still waiting for shipments.
According to OSHD, local, independent pharmacies, and those that are part of the Federal Retail Providers program, will have N95 masks available to Oklahomans throughout the state, free of charge.
“With the highly transmissible Omicron variant, we know the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” said Michael DeRemer, director of emergency preparedness and response service for the OSDH. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no cost.”
The first shipment of masks was sent to select pharmacies last week, and the second shipment was scheduled for Monday. In total, the OSDH will be distributing just over 500,000 N95 masks across the state.
Some pharmacies in the area have received masks, while others are still waiting. The TMC Pharmacy has received some N95 masks. They are limited to one per person. The TMC Pharmacy also has some at-home COVID tests, which come with two in a box for $40.
Walgreens announced that stores throughout the country have started to receive masks. The company said it anticipates all participating stores will receive a supply by mid-February. The Tahlequah Walgreens has not been included on the company’s N95 mask program store locator list. The company said it will update its list as more shipments arrive, as additional stores will be included in the coming days and weeks.
Dr. Jason Mutz, pharmacist at Reasor’s, said he’s expecting some soon.
“We have not got them yet, but I did get an email stating we would. I’m assuming sometime this week we should be getting ours, but I haven’t heard a definitive day.”
Tahlequah Drug. Co, the NeoHealth Pharmacy in Hulbert, and Cherokee Hills Discount Pharmacy have not received any masks, yet.
As for tests, the Cherokee County Health Department offers free testing Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. The department has also been offering after-hours testing on Thursdays, from 5 to 7 p.m. However, the site has canceled this week’s after-hours testing due to inclement weather forecasted for the next couple of days.
The NeoHealth clinics are offering testing as well. The NeoHealth Medical Center on the Northeastern State University campus. The clinic provides PCR testing, the results of which take two to five days to receive. The tests are free to everyone. Individuals must call 918-444-2126 to set up an appointment.
Those eligible for care within Cherokee Nation Health Services and members of their households can receive a COVID-19 test at any of the tribe’s outpatient health centers. Testing is available at all health center locations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
