5Ws+1H: What It's About: Frogs, toads help indicate ecosystem health

While some may detest a frog or toad for their looks, these amphibians can indicate the area is a healthy habitat.
"Specifically, frogs are what's called bioindicators. Having them present in an area usually signifies that the area is a healthier area, so they're very susceptible to outside sources, especially chemicals," said Sierra Coon, a recreation coordinator for Three Forks Nature Center.
Chemicals, such as weed killer, can cause harm and death to frogs and toads if the substance is absorbed by their skin.
While both frogs and toads can indicate if an area is healthy, Coon said toads are not quite as susceptible to outside factors as frogs, so they can live in a slightly less healthy ecosystem.
In Cherokee County and the surrounding area, Coon said there are several species of frogs - the southern leopard frog, Blanchard's cricket frog, gray and green tree frogs, and the American bullfrog - and three toad species - the American toad, Woodhouse's toad, and the eastern narrow-mouthed toad.
Most people do not like frogs because of their slimy and wet skin, said Coon. On the other hand, toads have rougher, bumpier skin.
"A lot of people think they are extremely gross and that they're unclean," said Coon. "They're actually great to have around."
Some people like to have frogs and toads on their land to help rid an area of insects.
None of the frogs or toads in Cherokee County are technically considered to be poisonous, but Coon said she does recommend individuals wash their hands after handling these amphibians, as well as other wildlife.
"There's always a potential for the spread of disease, but toads can secrete something and if it gets in your dog's mouth it could potentially make them sick. But usually they taste it and they spit them out," said Coon.
To help keep an ecosystem in check for frogs and toads, Coon said chemicals and toxic products should be disposed of in a safe manner.
"Don't let it get outside and get into the water system," said Coon. "People don't think about it, but if it rains and you have an oil spill outside that can get into the waterway and end up in our creeks and streams and affect not only frogs and toads but other animals that inhabit that area."
Tadpole eggs are often laid in shallow pools of water, which can dry up before the amphibian is able to move to land. To help keep this from happening, individuals can relocate the tadpoles to an area with more water.
Coon does not recommend people keep the tadpoles because they are such a sensitive species and hard to keep alive. A brief observation of the tadpoles can take place, but they should be returned to a water source after a few hours.
