5Ws+1H: What It's About: Gamers won't notice much difference with new consoles

Lines will be drawn and enemies will be made this holiday season, with the next-generation console war upon gamers, who will have to choose between the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.
Sony and Microsoft will go head-to-head once again. Whenever the tech giants release new consoles, in the past, it has been accompanied by polite jabs over which is better. While both are expected to improve on their former models, the casual gamer will notice minimal differences.
“Realistically, the only people that are going to see a huge difference are going to be the people who play competitively,” said Adrien Nong, owner of Start in Tahlequah.
Both companies are pushing higher performance. The machines will offer 120 frames per second, which has historically been exclusive to gaming PCs. However, very few people have a 120-frame-per-second, 4K TV or monitor at home.
Starting with the consoles’ processing speeds, the PlayStation 5 has a CPU of 3.5 gigahertz to the Xbox’s 3.8 gigahertz. The Xbox has more teraflops – a unit for measuring computing speed – in its graphics processing units, but the PlayStation will have higher gigahertz for its graphics processing power. However, players won’t notice much a difference, according to Nong.
“They’re impressive-looking numbers, but in the end, they don’t really mean anything,” he said. “When you’re comparing processors nowadays, you’re comparing the transistors and the nanometer scale, which sounds impressive. But what it equates to is milliseconds of difference.”
One thing people might notice with their new consoles compared to older versions is loading times. Most games played on the new consoles are expected to have quicker loading times, which might be enough for some who are a little impatient to purchase one.
“A lot of the new titles coming out are going to have seamless transitions between sections of the game,” said Nong. “So as opposed to having some moderate load time, it will be more or less instantaneous.”
In the past, gamers have rushed to buy the newest consoles, and tech companies would sell out before Christmas. However, Nong said because there will be little difference, among other factors, there shouldn’t be much of a rush this year.
One issue the tech industry has been seeing is that crooks will implement bots to purchase as many consoles as they can in bulk. Then they will go to sites like eBay and sell them for triple or quadruple what they are worth. Nong said people shouldn’t fall prey to the excitement of getting the newest piece of technology.
“There’s no reason that it’s worth that,” he said. “Not even the pro players are doing that. Realistically, for the first quarter or so, there aren’t really going to be many exclusive titles that make the consoles worth getting. A lot of the titles that are coming out are also coming out on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, making it even less of an incentive to get the new ones.”
Both tech companies are offering multiple consoles, however. Sony is rolling out the PlayStation 5 for $499, and a digital edition that bypasses the traditional disc drive for $399. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is going for $499, and it’s version of a digital console is going for $299.
While the casual gamer may not distinguish between the new consoles and older versions, the new systems are built for the future. And as technology such as high-resolution monitors and TVs become more available and affordable, the more noticeable the improvements will be.
“They’re cool consoles and technically speaking, they’re great little deceives,” said Nong. “The line between a high-end gaming PC and a console is starting to get blurred more and more every day. And it’s getting to the point where you don’t need a $3,000 gaming PC to compete on the pro level, because they’re starting to mesh together.”
So instead of trying to decipher which console is the best, Nong recommends gamers make their decision as to what system they want to purchase by looking at what games will be exclusive to each, and to consider what console their friends will playing on.
