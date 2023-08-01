A common issue even the most experienced gardeners have had to tackle is root rot.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co. CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said this disease attacks a plant’s roots, and is commonly caused by overwatering, as it thrives in wet and damp soil.
“A lot of people overthink it, so it’s just learning it’s something really easy to handle and deal with,” said Wright.
One of the primary causes for root rot is often bad soil that does not drain well, causing a moisture problem before it is a nutrition issue.
“The roots eat the soil, and when it’s too damp, it’s not going to get enough nutrition. But not only that, it inhibits the roots from gathering any nutrition,” said Wright.
Some symptoms of root rot include browning, droopiness, plant cell structures breaking down, etc. When these symptoms start to come to the forefront, Wright said, the first thing people should do is repot the plant to help with the drainage.
Wright said gardeners should not completely change their routines when they notice these issues, as small changes can be beneficial, such as adding worm castings.
Depending on how bad the root systems are, they may have to be trimmed, which should be done after doing research to ensure the trim will be healthy and not detrimental.
“You’re dealing with the root system, and that is the highway of nutrient systems for your plant, so make sure you are working in a clean environment and with clean tools,” said Wright. “I would use some alcohol. Just sprinkle a little watered-down alcohol on your trimmers, pruners, or scissors before you go cutting. You don’t want to introduce bacteria into an already compromised state.”
To help prevent root rot from taking place, Wright said, research should be conducted on the plant to learn how much water is needed to thrive, as well as the proper drainage ratios.
It is harder for some plants to get root rot if they are acclimated to receiving a large amount of water. Wright said gardeners can water with hydrogen peroxide – after looking up the appropriate ratios – to add extra oxygen molecules into the soil. Those who opt to attach automatic watering systems should not necessarily be wary, but should make sure they know when and how to set the timers.
Wright said root rot not only happens to beginner gardeners, but experienced people will also fall victim.
“Life happens and sometimes we forget that we watered it on Monday, so we will water it again on Tuesday, or say you got sick so you asked your sister to come over and water your plants for you or something,” said Wright. “It even happens to us in the store sometimes.
