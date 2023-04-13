Adequate attention and various protocols for shelter, feed, and medication are vital to ensure a thriving goat herd.
Predators and internal parasites are some of the main issues a producer will face.
Jodie Parolini, Cherokee County’s Oklahoma State University Extension Office agriculture educator, said goats require proper fencing to keep predators at bay and to prevent the animals from falling ill. She said most recommend 25 square feet of ground space per animal.
“Typically it takes about five goats to equal one cow,” said Parolini. “So if your property can carry one cow per 4 acres, then that would translate to five goats per 4 acres. However, since they do not normally eat the same things, you can run that one cow along with the five goats, and there will be little competition between the two species.”
All animals in confinement require protection from stress factors, Parolini said, including rain, cold, and wind. If goats, or any livestock, are stressed by these factors, they can become seriously ill.
Other aspects that may impact a goat operation are external parasites, including flies, keds, mites, lice, and ticks. Barberpole worms are another type of parasite goats are susceptible to, and they require a proper deworming protocol to mitigate.
Parolini said the hardest part of raising goats is trying to keep them in their allotted pastures, as they are notorious for escaping. Managing parasites is also a challenge, especially as they develop resistances to dewormers.
When dealing with any health program for any domestic herd, Parolini said, the herdsman should not only have a working relationship with a veterinarian, but instill a level of commitment to develop the needed skills and knowledge required to maintain the herd’s health.
“Generally speaking, goats are fairly healthy animals. However, as with any animal, stress will weaken the immune system’s response to exposure to infectious organisms and increase the chances for disease to develop,” said Parolini. “A good health program emphasizes prevention, [such as] proper vaccinations, good management – minimizing stress – to keep animals healthy and avoiding exposure to infectious organisms.”
Parolini said a herdsman who can recognize diseases and possible illness can save time, efforts, and money. This, coupled with record keeping and management skills, could improve financial success.
{p class=”p1”}”Goats prices tend to be strong and consistent, and does are more likely to have twins or triplets versus singles,” said Parolini. “So each doe could give you two animals to sell. Many people with small acreage prefer to run goats or other small ruminants due to the ease of working them and profitability, and baby goats are so cute.”
Parolini said a goat operation can be a good investment for producers, who are “willing to put in the work.” When raising goats the largest cost associated with it is the nutrition and feeding, which is normally 60% or more of total production costs.
An animals performance can be limited and cause health problems, through deficiencies, excesses, and imbalances of minerals and vitamins. The nutritional requirements of small ruminants can be affected by many factors, such as growth, pregnancy, activity, maintenance, etc.
{p class=”p1”}”Nutrition levels largely determine growth rates in kids,” said Parolini. “Kids with higher growth potential have higher nutritional needs, especially protein. Many people still believe goats eat and do well on anything from newspapers to tin cans. Attempting to manage and feed goats with such a belief will not lead to successful meat goat production. Animals receiving inadequate diets are more prone to disease and will fail to reach their genetic potential. Energy measured in calories usually is the most limiting nutrient, whereas protein is the most expensive.”
